Queen’s LIVE: Tennis scores as Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray in action on day two

Carlos Alcaraz practice together at The Queen’s Club ( Zac Goodwin/PA Wire )

Andy Murray begins what it is likely his final appearance at Queen’s Club today when he takes on Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the first round.

Murray, 37, is expected to bring his tennis career to an end this year after struggling to maintain his high standards in recent months, but the Scot is still bidding to win a record-extending seventh Queen’s title this week, after clinching five singles crowns and one in the doubles.

Murray was disappointed to exit the Stuttgart Open at the first hurdle last week, where fellow Briton Jack Draper collected the trophy. Draper is in action against Argentina’s Mariano Navone, while the reigning men’s singles champion at Queen’s, Carlos Alcaraz, also begins his campaign as he takes on another Argentine, Francisco Cerundolo.

Follow all the tennis scores and latest updates from Queen’s Club below.