Queen’s LIVE: Tennis scores as Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray in action on day two
Murray takes on Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the round of 32 while fellow Briton Jack Draper begins his tournament against Argentina’s Mariano Navone
Andy Murray begins what it is likely his final appearance at Queen’s Club today when he takes on Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the first round.
Murray, 37, is expected to bring his tennis career to an end this year after struggling to maintain his high standards in recent months, but the Scot is still bidding to win a record-extending seventh Queen’s title this week, after clinching five singles crowns and one in the doubles.
Murray was disappointed to exit the Stuttgart Open at the first hurdle last week, where fellow Briton Jack Draper collected the trophy. Draper is in action against Argentina’s Mariano Navone, while the reigning men’s singles champion at Queen’s, Carlos Alcaraz, also begins his campaign as he takes on another Argentine, Francisco Cerundolo.
Yesterday’s results in full
Men’s singles, round of 32:
Grigor Dimitrov (3), Bulgaria, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-1, 6-2.
Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0, ret.
Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Holger Rune (7), Denmark, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (9). Men’s doubles qualification: Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler (2), Austria, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, and Henry Patten, Britain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-8. Julian Cash, Britain, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. John Peers and Jordan Thompson (1), Australia, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 13-11.
Holger Rune among first-round victims on ‘terrible’ court
Meanwhile, seventh-seeded Holger Rune branded the court “terrible” after he kept slipping on the damp grass as he tumbled to a three-set defeat to Jordan Thompson of Australia. Thompson won 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Frances Tiafoe retired after a nasty fall while trailing Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata 7-5, 4-6, 1-0.
Third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, the 2014 champion from Bulgaria, eased past Adrian Mannarino of France 6-1, 6-2.
Yesterday: Milos Raonic sets ace record in tense win over Cameron Norris
Milos Raonic sent down a record 47 aces and saved two match points while beating Cameron Norrie in the first round at Queen’s Club on Monday.
Raonic’s 47 was an ATP record for a three-set match since the statistic was kept from 1991. The previous record was 45 aces in 2015 by Ivo Karlovic against Tomas Berdych in Halle. Raonic’s previous best was 38 in 2011.
“My serve has always been the most important shot to me,” Raonic said. “This small record, it’s something special, something meaningful. A fun stat to be proud of.”
Former runner-up Norrie was beaten 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (9) after holding match points in the last tiebreak.
Former world No. 3 Raonic has slipped to 186th in the rankings after three years of injury problems but the Canadian still possesses one of the game’s potent serves. He wasn’t broken.
Norrie had to endure a set of 225 kph (140 mph) missiles whizzing past him before pouncing in the tiebreak, saving a set point before edging ahead. When Raonic immediately broke the Norrie serve, the second set was decided.
In the third-set tiebreak, Norrie couldn’t convert two match points and Raonic put one away with a forehand winner.
Order of play – Courts 1 and 5
Elsewhere at Queen’s today, Dan Evans is another Briton in action when takes on America’s Brandon Nakashima, and the world No 162, Billy Harris, begins his campaign with a tough match against the world No 31, Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
Court 1
from 12pm BST
Taro Daniel (JPN) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)
followed by
Sebastian Korda (USA) vs Karen Khachanov
followed by
Dan Evans (GBR) vs Brandon Nakashima (USA)
followed by
Ben Shelton (USA) vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)
Court 5
from 12pm BST
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA)
followed by
Sebastian Baez (ARG) vs Tommy Paul (USA)
followed by
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs Billy Harris (GBR)
not before 5pm
John Peers & John Thompson (AUS)/Julian Cash (GBR) & Robert Galloway (USA) vs Rinky Hijakata (AUS) & Henry Patten (GBR)/Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler (AUT)
Order of play – Centre Court
Here is the running order on the main showcourt today, and it’s a doozy. Australia’s Alex de Minaur is currently a set up against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. Carlos Alcaraz will follow, before Murray and then Draper at the end of the day.
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 1-6, 2-2 Alex de Minaur (AUS)
followed by
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)
followed by
Andy Murray (GBR) vs Alexei Popyrin (AUS)
followed by
Mariano Navone (ARG) vs Jack Draper (GBR)
Murray set for Queen’s swansong – with Draper ready to take British mantle
To get you in the mood this afternoon, here’s our man on the ground, Kieran Jackson, with his preview of this tournament.
This Thursday, a new documentary about Andy Murray is released on BBC iPlayer. It isn’t the first, but it may well be the last.
Five years on from Andy Murray: Resurfacing, which charted his near-miraculous return from hip surgery, Andy Murray: Will to Win encompasses the 20-year professional journey of Britain’s greatest tennis player in the open era with behind-the-scenes archival footage, starting out with his breathless fitness regime as a junior in Barcelona and concluding with some of his greatest memories at Wimbledon, not least his two championships in 2013 and 2016. It puts into pictures a remarkable journey of unmatchable highs and devastating lows. A journey, however, which seems to be in its final weeks now.
Murray confirmed in press duties ahead of this week’s cinch Championships at Queen’s Club in west London that he is set to retire either after Wimbledon next month or the Paris Olympics in August. Asked if he would make the US Open or Davis Cup at the end of the tennis summer, he said: “I don’t think so.”
Read more:
Murray set for final Queen’s swansong – with Draper ready to take on British mantle
A new BBC documentary airing this week – Andy Murray: Will to Win – puts into pictures the highs and lows of Murray’s remarkable 20-year career, which is set to conclude this summer
Queen’s Club – live scores
Welcome along to live coverage from The Queen’s Club as Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz all begin their campaigns in Kensington today.
