Emma Raducanu v Elena Rybakina start time: When is US Open match?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu faces her toughest test of the US Open so far as she takes on former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the third round.

Raducanu has been in sparkling form on her return to the US Open, the tournament she sensationally won in 2021, and has spent just over two hours on court in her rapid wins over qualifiers Ena Shibahara and Janice Tjen.

Rybakina, the ninth seed, is undoubtedly a step up in class and has found some form on the hard courts after reaching the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open, where she defeated World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals.

Raducanu has taken confidence from her two defeats to Sabalenka at Wimbledon and Cincinnati and is now curious to see how her game matches up against one of the best in the world as she bids for a return to the last-16.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Elena Rybakina?

Raducanu will take on Rybakina in the opening match of the day on the Louis Armstrong Stadium. It’s a slot and stadium Raducanu has played in for both of her wins at the US Open so far.

She will get underway shortly after 4pm UK time (BST), which is 11am local time on Friday 29 August.

US Open order of play - day six (Friday 29 Aug)

(all times BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

from 4.30pm

Carlos Alcaraz (2) vs Luciano Darderi

Jessica Pegula (4) vs Victoria Azarenka

from midnight

Novak Djokovic (7) vs Cameron Norrie

Mirra Andreeva (5) vs Taylor Townsend

Louis Armstrong Stadium

from 4pm

Elena Rybakina (9) vs Emma Raducanu

Ben Shelton (6) vs Adrian Mannarino

from midnight

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Leylah Fernandez

Taylor Fritz (4) vs Jerome Kym

What has Raducanu said ahead of facing Rybakina?

“I think she's a top opponent. She's won Wimbledon. She's been at the top of the game for so long and very dominant and has big weapons, has a huge serve and big groundstrokes. So I do want to see how my game suits and fits against the top.

“I still think I have a long way to go, but I think I have been making steps towards getting closer and narrowing that gap. I think I have to take confidence from my matches against Aryna [Sabalenka] in Cincy and Wimby.

“But Elena is a different opponent. She beat Aryna in straight sets.”

Emma Raducanu vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Raducanu and Rybakina have played each other just once before, with Rybakina winning 6-1 6-0 in Sydney back in 2022.

Raducanu and Rybakina have played doubles together as recently as the Cincinnati Open, where the pair won two matches and reached the semi-finals.