Emma Raducanu v Ena Shibahara live: US Open latest score and updates as British No 1 begins campaign
Raducanu is searching for her first win in New York since her 2021 triumph
Emma Raducanu begins her US Open campaign and goes in search of her first win at the tournament since winning the title in 2021 as she takes on qualifier Ena Shibahara.
After winning the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier four years ago, Raducanu has twice crashed out in the opening round - losing to Alize Corner in 2022 and Sofia Kenin in 2024.
But Raducanu said she is returning to the US Open in a better place, having enjoyed a consistent run on the court and showing some decent form ahead of the final grand slam of the year.
The British No 1, who narrowly missed out on seeding for the tournament, takes on the Japanese qualifier Shibahara, who ranked 130th in the world, with Jack Draper also in action against a qualifier tomorrow.
US Open talking points
How will Emma Raducanu fare?
It is now four years since Raducanu’s moment to end all moments, but she has not so much as a won a match in New York since.
It does seem, though, that the 22-year-old has finally found her feet in the professional game. She has been consistently strong since March and might well have done better than two third-round appearances at grand slams this season had she not run into Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.
There has been more coaching upheaval but she has a permanent mentor in place again, this time experienced Spaniard Francisco Roig, who previously worked with Rafael Nadal, and the positive shoots feel ready to bloom.
Making sense of Aryna Sabalenka’s season and her curious position before US Open
After Aryna Sabalenka’s Wimbledon semi-final defeat to Amanda Anisimova last month, the world No 1 walked into the media theatre determined not to make the same mistake. Sabalenka laughed as she sat down, telling the room: “You’re not going to see that Roland Garros press conference, so anyone who was waiting for that, you can leave right now!”
Sabalenka arrives at the US Open without winning a grand slam title this season, the same as 124 other players in the women’s singles draw, the majority of whom would trade their results for Sabalenka’s in an instant.
Will this be Venus Williams' last US Open appearance?
It remains to be seen whether this will be Venus Williams’ final appearance in the draw here, but she has no intention of hanging up her racket any time soon.
“I think I’ll always play tennis,” she said. “It’s in my DNA. So it doesn’t matter if it’s now or 30 years from now, God willing, I’ll be here, we’ll all be here, we’ll all be hitting balls.
“Maybe I’ll come back to watch. Maybe I’ll be saying I did it better, and it won’t be true.
“But, in any case, tennis will always be one of the most important parts of my life.”
‘I want to be my best’
Venus Williams said she is more excited than ever to play at the US Open ahead of her return to grand slam tennis.
The American celebrated her 45th birthday in June and had not played at a major tournament since Flushing Meadows two years ago.
“Super thrilling to be back,” said Williams, who will take on 11th seed Karolina Muchova on Monday.
“It does not get old, it just gets more exciting. And I’m looking forward to Monday night.
“I want to be my best and that’s the expectation I have for myself, to get the best out of me, and that’s all any player can ask for.
“I haven’t played as much as the other players, so it’s a different challenge when you’re dealing with that. So I’m just trying to have fun, stay relaxed, and be my personal best.”
How much do players earn round by round?
US Open prize money 2025 (US$) - Men’s and women’s singles
Winners - $5,000,000
Runners-up - $2,500,000
Semi-finals - $1,260,000
Quarter-finals - $660,000
Round of 16 - $400,000
Third Round - $237,000
Second Round - $154,000
First Round - $110,000
US Open prize money
This year’s US Open will offer what is claimed to be “the largest purse in tennis history” after a 20 per cent increase in total prize money.
The winner of the men’s and women’s singles will take home $5m each, in what is the biggest single pay-out among the four grand slams.
It’s an increase of 39 per cent from last year, when Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka were awarded $3.6m.
Divisive US Open mixed doubles was a surprise success but must change to survive
“Spectacular awaits” was the tagline adorning every advertising hoarding inside Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong for this week’s revamped US Open mixed doubles tournament. The final verdict may be slightly more lukewarm.
Wednesday night’s result was victory for the defending champions and only actual mixed doubles team, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. It was also a win both for doubles specialists, who face an uphill battle even to be taken seriously, and for tennis purists everywhere.
US Open - Day One order of play
All times are UK - BST
Arthur Ashe Stadium
1700 start
Ben Shelton (6) vs Ignacio Buse
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Rebeka Masarova
0000 start
Novak Djokovic (7) vs Learner Tien
Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mayar Sherif
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1600 start
Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara
Taylor Fritz (4) vs Emilio Nava
0000 start
Jasmine Paolini vs Destanee Aiava
Daniil Medvedev (13) vs Benjamin Bonzi
When is Emma Raducanu playing at the US Open?
Emma Raducanu will be among the first players in action on Sunday 24 August, and will open play on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11am local time (4pm UK time).
