Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Serena Williams could be playing in the US Open for the final time tonight as the 23-time grand slam champion takes on the world No 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round.

On what is expected to be her final tournament appearance before retirement, Williams defeated Danka Kovinic 6-3 6-3 in what was an electric atmosphere in New York on Arthur Ashe.

But Williams is set for a tougher challenge against the tournament’s second seed Kontaveit - although despite her high ranking the Estonian has not progressed further than the third round of a grand slam in her past two seasons.

Williams received a farewell ceremony following her win over Kovinic - with tributes planned regardless of the result - but the 40-year-old will be focussed on the task at hand as she looks to prolong her US Open run.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What TV channel is the US Open on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit?

The match is expected to start at 7pm ET (12am BST on Wednesday)

What is the full order of play

(All times local, -5 hours from BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

12:00: Andy Murray (Gbr) v Eduardo Nava (USA), Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom) v (12) Cori Gauff (USA), Serena Williams (USA) v (2) Anett Kontaveit (Est), (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

11:00: Xiyu Wang (Chn) v (3) Maria Sakkari (Gre), (20) Madison Keys (USA) v Camila Giorgi (Ita), (23) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) v Benjamin Bonzi (Fra), Jack Draper (Gbr) v (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can), (15) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can)

Grandstand

11:00: (5) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Elizabeth Mandlik (USA), Hugo Grenier (Fra) v (13) Matteo Berrettini (Ita), (29) Tommy Paul (USA) v Sebastian Korda (USA), (14) Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) v Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus)

Court 5

11:00: Christian Garin (Chi) v (18) Alex De Minaur (Aus), Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk) v Shuai Zhang (Chn), Alejandro Tabilo (Chi) v Jeffrey John Wolf (USA), Anna Kalinskaya (Rus) v (17) Caroline Garcia (Fra)

Court 7

11:00: Peyton Stearns (USA) v (28) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus)

Court 11

11:00: (12) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz), Daria Snigur (Ukr) v Rebecca Marino (Can), Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) v Jordan Thompson (Aus), Aleksandra Krunic (Ser) v (23) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

Court 12

11:00: Brandon Holt (USA) v Pedro Cachin (Arg), Dalma Galfi (Hun) v Harriet Dart (Gbr), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v Marton Fucsovics (Hun), Evgeniya Rodina (Rus) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)

Court 13

11:00: Corentin Moutet (Fra) v (21) Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned), (18) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) v Maryna Zanevska (Bel), Nuno Borges (Por) v Yibing Wu (Chn)

Court 14

11:00: Jaume Munar (Spa) v Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa)

Court 15

11:00: Jason Kubler (Aus) v Mikael Ymer (Swe)

Court 17

11:00: Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) v (31) Shelby Rogers (USA), (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col), Tim Van Rijthoven (Ned) v (5) Casper Ruud (Nor), (27) Karen Khachanov (Rus) v Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra)