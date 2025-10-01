Jannik Sinner faces Learner Tien in the China Open final in Beijing ( AFP via Getty Images )

Jannik Sinner bids to win his first title outside of the grand slams this season as the World No 2 faces Learner Tien in the China Open final in Beijing.

Sinner defended his Australian Open title and defeated rival Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon but is otherwise without a title on the ATP Tour this season, in a year in which the Italian served a three-month doping ban.

Sinner now has the chance to gain some ground on his young rival Alcaraz in the race for the year-end No 1 after the Spaniard withdrew from the Shanghai Masters just hours after winning the Japan Open title.

Alcaraz defeated Taylor Fritz in straight-sets to continue his dominant run of form but has pulled out of the Masters 1000 event as a result of the left ankle injury sustained in his opening match in Tokyo.

Sinner will be the heavy favourite against the 19-year-old American Tien, who is through to his first ATP Tour final. Tien overcame a cramping Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals, with the Russian retiring from the match as he trailed in the final set.

Follow live score updates from the China Open final below