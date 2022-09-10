Iga Swiatek is going for her second slam title of the season (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Iga Swiatek plays Ons Jabeur in the US Open final tonight in a showdown between two of the brightest players currently in the women’s game.

World No 1 Swiatek won the French Open earlier this year and the 21-year-old is aiming to pick up the third grand slam victory of her career amid a rich vein of form. Standing in her way is Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon final and would become the first African woman to win a slam title if she triumphs in New York this evening.

Jabeur has looked the more fluent of the two players during the tournament at Flushing Meadows, while Swiatek has had to dig deep at times, especially in the semi-final to overcome Aryna Sabalenka. “I just feel like now I can do whatever I can do and what I want to do on the court, which is surprising for me and I surprise myself so many times,” said Jabeur, who flattened France’s Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3 in the semi-final. “It’s going very well, especially this tournament.”

Follow the score and latest updates from the US Open final live, below.