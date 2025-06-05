French Open betting offer: Jannik Sinner 50/1 enhanced odds to win the French Open

The 2025 French Open is entering the semi-final stage and bettors have one final chance to claim the 50/1 enhanced odds French Open betting offer for Jannik Sinner to win the tournament.

New customers can find the French Open betting offer with talkSPORT BET where users can claim the enhanced odds free bets bonus for signing up and betting world number one Jannik Sinner to win the French Open.

It could not be more straightforward to claim. New customers must sign up, deposit £5 and place a £1 bet on Jannik Sinner to win the French Open at the normal price on the Men’s Outright French Open market.

Customers will receive enhanced 50/1 odds with the talkSPORT BET offer – significantly better than market price of 7/5 – with winnings paid out as free bets.

It is only available to new UK customers, and cannot be used in conjunction with other talkSPORT BET sign up offers.

Sinner is on a collision course with old foe Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals on Friday, so we’ve compiled a full guide to the talkSPORT BET offer, including how to claim it and all the important T&Cs you need to know before signing up.

What Do Customers Get From The talkSPORT BET French Open Betting Offer?

The talkSPORT BET French Open offer is an enhanced odds betting sign up offer. New customers can secure 50/1 odds on the French Open outright market on Jannik Sinner by claiming the free bet offer online.

To qualify, new users must sign up via one of the links on this page, and then make a minimum deposit of £5 using an eligible payment method.

After that, customers must back the “Jannik Sinner to win the Men’s French Open” market at the normal price with a maximum bet of £1. If Sinner wins the French Open, you win at 50/1.

Winning punters get paid out at 7/5, with the rest of the funds made up of free bets.

How To Unlock the talkSPORT BET Offer

Here are step-by-step instructions on how to claim this French Open offer:

Step 1: Sign up at talkSPORT BET (UK customers only) via one of the links on this page before 10am on June 6th.

Step 2: Make a first deposit of at least £5.

Step 3: Opt-in to the promotion via the “Offers” tab.

Step 4: Place a £1 bet on Jannik Sinner to win the French Open at the outright price.

Step 5: If Sinner wins, you’ll receive a payout in free bets and cash.

Step 6: Winnings will be paid at normal odds in cash, then topped up in free bets to reflect 50/1 odds.

talkSPORT BET Offer: Key Terms and Conditions

Here are the key terms related to this particular French Open offer, but be sure to check the full T&Cs on the talkSPORT BET website before opting in.

This offer is available until 10:00 UK time on 6 June 2025 and is for new UK customers only.

The maximum stake is £1.

Winnings are paid in cash and free bets.

The free bet portion expires in 7 days.

There are no wagering requirements on free bets.

Cashed out or void bets do not qualify.

talkSPORT BET French Open betting offer: Why does it stand out?

As with all our recommended betting sites, talkSPORT BET is fully licensed and regulated in the UK by the Gambling Commission.

There are a number of French Open betting offers on the market, but this one provides great value for money for low stakes players that love tennis.

In addition, these types of betting offers are not common from mainstream bookies when signing up online.

Of course, 50/1 odds for betting on Jannik Sinner, the world number one and top seed at Roland Garros, is a generous price, especially since he is only one game removed from the final.

In terms of the offer itself, it is easy to claim with a quick sign-up and simple opt-in process, and new users only need a £5 deposit to take part, and £1 outlay on the Jannik Sinner win market.

The fact that there are no wagering requirements on free bet winnings is an added plus too, allowing customers to withdraw winnings immediately after a successful wager.

What makes talkSPORT BET one of the best betting sites?

talkSPORT BET is one of the newest sportsbooks in the UK, having launched in 2022, and is operated by BV Gaming.

The site carries the talkSPORT BET brand that allows the bookie to feature expert opinions from many of their radio pundits. It has become a trusted and reliable new betting site since its inception.

Once signed up, users will find a huge variety of markets for a range of popular sports, as well as a mobile-friendly site, and easy KYC process and user-friendly interface.

And in terms of promos for existing customers, talkSPORT BET routinely offers enhanced odds promotions among other offers, including free bet clubs such as Footie Rewards and more.

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When have a bet using free bet offers, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.