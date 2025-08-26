US Open live: Alcaraz leaves rival stunned, Boulter begins campaign, Djokovic admits to ‘concern’
There are five Brits in action as the first round continues, including Boulter as she faces Marta Kostyuk
Katie Boulter is among the British player in action as the US Open first round continues. Boulter will be playing the 27th seed Marta Kostyuk while Sonay Kartal faces the 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia looking to join Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper in the second round.
Carlos Alcaraz cruised past the challenge of big-serving Reilly Opelka to being his US Open campaign but all the talk afterwards was of his new haircut, with the Spaniard admitting the new-look was a mistake. Alcaraz laughed off comments from a stunned Frances Tiafoe, who called the buzz-cut “horrendous”.
Novak Djokovic will return to action tomorrow after admitting that he was concerned by his physical difficulties during his first-round win over Learner Tien. The 38-year-old struggled in the long rallies and took a medical timeout for treatment on the painful blisters on his foot.
Elsewhere, the shock of the US Open so far has been the exit of Australian Open champion and sixth seed Madison Keys, while Daniil Medvedev’s meltdown during his wild defeat to Benjamin Bonzi has sparked concern among fellow and former players.
US Open order of play: Grandstand
Grandstand
1600 start
Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk [27]
Alexander Bublik [23] vs Marin Cilic
Ashlyn Krueger vs Sofia Kenin [26]
Christopher O'Connell vs Alex de Minaur [8]
US Open order of play: Louis Armstrong Stadium
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1600 start
[10] Lorenzo Musetti vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
[8] Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell
0000 start
Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen
[14] Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller
US Open order of play: Arthur Ashe Stadium
1630 start
[2] Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango
[1] Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva
0000 start
[3] Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic
[3] Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo
US Open order of play
There are two Wimbledon champions and five British players in action of day three of the US Open as the opening round continues.
Katie Boulter takes on Marta Kostyuk and Sonay Kartal faces a tough test of her own against Beatriz Haddad Maia, while qualifier Fran Jones meets Eva Lys.
On the men’s side, Jacob Fearnley is drawn against experienced Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and Billy Harris plays 22nd seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek begins their campaigns after winning Wimbledon last month, while Coco Gauff begins her US Open against Ajla Tomljanovic.
