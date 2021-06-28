Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Latest updates with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in action
Follow all the action with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray both in action on Centre Court
Follow all the action as Wimbledon finally gets underway this morning after an extended hiatus, with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray both in action on Centre Court.
Djokovic, who can equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s grand slam record this fortnight, remains on track to become the first man in history to win a Golden Slam and begins his defence against Jack Draper. The 19-year-old is one of ten Britons in action on day one and has promised to relish the occasion. “What an opportunity for me to play against the best player in the world,” he said. “I’m definitely going to relish the opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it. To be on Wimbledon Centre Court opening the Championships with him is something that’s amazing.”
The women’s draw has been blown open by the withdrawals of Naomi Osaka and defending champion Simona Halep. Petra Kvitova, who won her first Wimbledon a decade ago, takes on Sloane Stephens in the headline match, while heavily favoured Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are both in action on day one, too.
After Johanna Konta was ruled out due to coronavirus, Dan Evans boasts Britain’s best shot at glory with the world No 28 facing Feliciano Lopez. However, all eyes will be fixed on Murray come the evening when he faces Nikoloz Basilashvili. The 34-year-old has admitted to accepting that each match could well be his last and he will need to recapture his form to defeat the No 24 seed on Centre Court. Follow all the action from day one below:
WIMBLEDON 2021: PATHWAY CLEARS FOR WILLIAMS
The women’s draw has been left wide open with both Naomi Osaka and defending champion Simona Halep ruled out this week. Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are among the young contenders in action this afternoon, but for Serena Williams, this Wimbledon might present her best chance of finally equalling Margaret Court’s all-time grand slam record.
Pathway clears as Serena Williams aims to seize history
The 39-year-old has long waited on the cusp of Margaret Court’s grand slam record. A weakened Wimbledon field may present the best of her remaining chances
WIMBLEDON 2021: DJOKOVIC TARGETS GOLDEN SLAM
History beckons for defending champion Novak Djokovic this fortnight, with the Serbian aiming to tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s grand slam record. But having spent his career chasing and shattering their records, Djokovic can also make unprecedented history of his own this year as he bids to become the first man in history to win a Golden Slam.
Wimbledon stands in way of Novak Djokovic’s relentless march
Serbian can tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam record by defending his title – but his sights are already set on uncharted territory and unrivalled greatness
WIMBLEDON 2021: SWAN VS KEYS
Katie Swan will be among the first Britons out on court this morning. The 22-year-old won three qualifying matches to make it to the main draw, including a brilliant comeback against highly touted American Caty McNally, but has been handed an imposing test in the first round against Madison Keys.
Keys, who reached the quarter-finals in 2015, is currently ranked at No 27 in the world. It will the first time the pair have played one another.
WIMBLEDON 2021 GETS UNDERWAY
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Wimbledon finally gets underway. It has been two years since Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep were crowned champions and while the Serbian’s relentless march to greatness has continued in the time since, the women’s draw has been blown wide open.
With Halep forced to withdraw due to a calf injury and Naomi Osaka taking time away from the court, Serena Williams may be presented with her best chance of finally matching Margaret Court’s all-time record. However, Monday’s focus will concentrate on Aryna Sabalenka, Petra Kvitova and Iga Swiatek, who are heavily touted among the favourites.
In the men’s draw, Djokovic remains the dominant figure and will begin his defence on Centre Court against Britain’s Jack Draper. But in the evening, the spotlight will fall on Andy Murray, who takes on No 24 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final match on Centre Court. There are eight other Britons in action, too, including men’s No 1 Dan Evans and Heather Watson on what promises to be an exciting opening day.
Day one order of play
Centre Court
13:30: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Jack Draper (Gbr), Sloane Stephens (USA) v (10) Petra Kvitova (Cze), Andy Murray (Gbr) v (24) Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo)
Court 1
13:00: Monica Niculescu (Rom) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr), (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Frances Tiafoe (USA), (7) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe)
Court 2
11:00: Fiona Ferro (Fra) v (11) Garbine Muguruza (Spa), Federico Delbonis (Arg) v (5) Andrey Rublev (Rus), (22) Daniel Evans (Gbr) v Feliciano Lopez (Spa), Mihaela Buzarnescu (Rom) v Venus Williams (USA)
Court 3
11:00: Katie Swan (Gbr) v (23) Madison Keys (USA), Xin Yu Wang (Chn) v (4) Sofia Kenin (USA), Marco Cecchinato (Ita) v Liam Broady (Gbr), (10) Denis Shapovalov (Can) v Philipp Kohlschreiber (Ger)
Court 4
11:00: Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (Chi) v Kevin Anderson (Rsa), Varvara Gracheva (Rus) v (26) Petra Martic (Cro), (22) Jessica Pegula (USA) v Caroline Garcia (Fra), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra) v Pablo Andujar (Spa)
Court 5
11:00: Jodie Anna Burrage (Gbr) v Lauren Davis (USA), MacKenzie McDonald (USA) v (25) Karen Khachanov (Rus), Dusan Lajovic (Ser) v Gilles Simon (Fra)
Court 6
11:00: Polona Hercog (Slo) v Danielle Collins (USA), Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa) v Vasek Pospisil (Can), Soon Woo Kwon (Kor) v Daniel Masur (Ger)
Court 7
11:00: Denis Kudla (USA) v (30) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa), Marie Bouzkova (Cze) v Vera Zvonareva (Rus), Ann Li (USA) v Nadia Podoroska (Arg), (21) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Rebecca Peterson (Swe)
Court 8
11:00: (32) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) v Laura Siegemund (Ger), Oscar Otte (Ger) v Arthur Rinderknech (Fra), Pablo Cuevas (Uru) v Laslo Djere (Ser)
Court 9
11:00: Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) v Anna Kalinskaya (Rus), Pedro Martinez Portero (Spa) v Stefano Travaglia (Ita), Donna Vekic (Cro) v Anastasia Potapova (Rus)
Court 10
11:00: Andreas Seppi (Ita) v Joao Sousa (Por), Lloyd George Harris (Rsa) v Ricardas Berankis (Lit), Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus) v Kaia Kanepi (Est)
Court 11
11:00: Facundo Bagnis (Arg) v Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser), Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) v Katie Volynets (USA), Tereza Martincova (Cze) v (28) Alison Riske (USA), Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) v Antoine Hoang (Fra)
Court 12
11:00: John Millman (Aus) v (8) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa), Christopher O’Connell (Aus) v (13) Gael Monfils (Fra), (8) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) v Tamara Zidansek (Slo), (15) Maria Sakkari (Gre) v Arantxa Rus (Ned)
Court 14
11:00: Svetlana Kuznetsova (Rus) v Lesley Kerkhove (Ned), (27) Reilly Opelka (USA) v Dominik Koepfer (Ger), Kristina Mladenovic (Fra) v (18) Elena Rybakina (Kaz), Sebastian Korda (USA) v (15) Alex De Minaur (Aus)
Court 15
11:00: (29) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) v Viktorija Golubic (Swi), Misaki Doi (Jpn) v Claire Liu (USA), Marc Polmans (Aus) v Yen-Hsun Lu (Tpe), Shelby Rogers (USA) v Samantha Stosur (Aus)
Court 16
11:00: Jiri Vesely (Cze) v Yannick Hanfmann (Ger), Madison Brengle (USA) v Christina McHale (USA), (17) Christian Garin (Chi) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spa)
Court 17
11:00: Danielle Lao (USA) v Katie Boulter (Gbr), Egor Gerasimov (Blr) v Jay Clarke (Gbr), (9) Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg) v Benoit Paire (Fra), Lin Zhu (Chn) v Mona Barthel (Ger)
Court 18
11:00: Marton Fucsovics (Hun) v (19) Jannik Sinner (Ita), Kristie Ahn (USA) v Heather Watson (Gbr), (26) Fabio Fognini (Ita) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa), (13) Elise Mertens (Bel) v Harriet Dart (Gbr)
