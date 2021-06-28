✕ Close Murray - Practice session with Federer ahead of Wimbledon was 'really cool'

Follow all the action as Wimbledon finally gets underway this morning after an extended hiatus, with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray both in action on Centre Court.

Djokovic, who can equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s grand slam record this fortnight, remains on track to become the first man in history to win a Golden Slam and begins his defence against Jack Draper. The 19-year-old is one of ten Britons in action on day one and has promised to relish the occasion. “What an opportunity for me to play against the best player in the world,” he said. “I’m definitely going to relish the opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it. To be on Wimbledon Centre Court opening the Championships with him is something that’s amazing.”

The women’s draw has been blown open by the withdrawals of Naomi Osaka and defending champion Simona Halep. Petra Kvitova, who won her first Wimbledon a decade ago, takes on Sloane Stephens in the headline match, while heavily favoured Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are both in action on day one, too.

After Johanna Konta was ruled out due to coronavirus, Dan Evans boasts Britain’s best shot at glory with the world No 28 facing Feliciano Lopez. However, all eyes will be fixed on Murray come the evening when he faces Nikoloz Basilashvili. The 34-year-old has admitted to accepting that each match could well be his last and he will need to recapture his form to defeat the No 24 seed on Centre Court. Follow all the action from day one below: