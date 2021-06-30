Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in action - latest updates
Follow all the second-round action live from SW19
World No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic is back on Centre Court at Wimbledon this afternoon, with crowd favourite Andy Murray taking to the grass later in the day.
Earlier in the week, Djokovic began his campaign in SW19 with a comeback victory over Briton Jack Draper, losing the first set to the teenager before triumphing in four, 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2. Today, the Serb – a five-time Wimbledon title-winner – takes on South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in a rematch of the 2018 final, which Djokovic took in straight sets.
Following that match, Britain’s Katie Boulter is up against No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, with a spot in the third round on the line, before Murray returns to Centre Court for a clash against Germany’s Oscar Otte. Following his first-round win on Monday, the Scot played down talk that this could be his final appearance at Wimbledon. Murray overcame Nikoloz Basilashvili, the 24th men’s seed, in four sets, surviving a scare after losing the third.
Elsewhere today, Dan Evans – British No 1 – goes up against Dusan Lajovic on No 1 Court. That meeting will follow the resumption of Nick Kyrgios’ match with Ugo Humbert, an encounter that is tied at two sets all and 3-3 in the final frame. Before that, No 3 women’s seed Elina Svitolina plays Alison Van Uytvanck. Later in the day, the court hosts Venus Williams’ match against Ons Jabeur. Also, Cam Norrie of Britain resumes his meeting with Lucas Pouille. Follow live updates from Wimbledon day three below:
Can Kyrgios rally against Humbert in decider?
Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios ranted about the state of Wimbledon’s famous green turf on Tuesday during a late-night roller-coaster first-round against France’s Ugo Humbert.
Kyrgios and Humbert were switched to Court One under the roof after rain delays but the match could not finish as Wimbledon’s 11pm curfew came into force.
It robbed the crowd of a conclusion to an absorbing contest in which Kyrgios began well, then went off the boil, before hitting back strongly. When play was suspended the score was 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-1 3-3.
Considering the lack of play Kyrgios has had in the last 18 months because of the pandemic, he produced some sizzling tennis, but could not hide his frustration at the grass he believed was playing too slowly.
“For those of you guys at home right now, this should be fast. It’s grass court tennis,” Kyrgios said, addressing the courtside camera at a changeover. “This is slow. It’s slow.”
“They made it slow. It’s not turf anymore, it’s a joke.”
Wimbledon 2021: Latest scores and updates
Wimbledon organisers explain slippery conditions on Centre Court and Court One
Wimbledon organisers cited the wet conditions at the start of the tournament as a factor in the apparent slipperiness of the grass at the All England Club this year.
Several players have fallen, especially under the roofs on Court One and Centre Court, and both Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino were forced to retire from their matches after slipping.
Williams left Centre in tears having hurt her leg early in her clash against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in what could potentially have been her final appearance at Wimbledon.
Mannarino, meanwhile, had limped out of the previous match against Roger Federer having hurt his right knee while two sets to one up.
It is not unusual to see players slipping over during the early days of the tournament, when the grass is at its most lush, and that has been exacerbated by lengthy spells of rain on both Monday and Tuesday.
The All England Club said in a statement: “The preparation of the grass courts has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years.
“Each grass court is checked by the grand slam supervisors, referee’s office and grounds team ahead of play commencing and, on both days of the fortnight, they have been happy with the conditions and cleared the courts for play.
“The weather conditions on the opening two days have been the wettest we have experienced in almost a decade, which has required the roof to be closed on Centre Court and No 1 Court for long periods.
“This is at a time when the grass plant is at its most lush and green, which does result in additional moisture on what is a natural surface. With each match that is played, the courts will continue to firm up.
“The grounds team and Sports Turf Research Institute take hardness readings every morning in order to ensure that the courts have the right level of moisture and are playing consistently.
“Our long-serving grounds team have experienced nearly every combination of weather conditions possible. They keep abreast of and utilise the latest grass-court technologies, prepare for every weather eventuality and react to the current conditions on a daily basis.
“We will continue to monitor these readings and adjust our care plan for the grass appropriately.”
Andreescu out of Wimbledon after falling to Cornet
Bianca Andreescu became the highest seed to fall in the women’s draw at Wimbledon after losing in the first round to Alize Cornet.
The former US Open champion, who is seeded fifth, was playing just her second ever match at SW19 and first since 2017, but was taken down 6-2 6-1.
Cornet is a handy player on grass and dropped just three games as she wrapped up the win in 81 minutes on Court Two.
WIMBLEDON 2021: DAY THREE
The early action today includes a match between men’s seventh seed Matteo Berrettini and Guido Pella, with the pair currently tied one set all.
Berrettini took the first set 6-4 before dropping the second 6-3.
Elsewhere, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu lost the first set to Alize Cornet of France, 6-2, and the No 5 seed is 4-1 down in the second set. Can the Canadian avoid a shock exit here?
WIMBLEDON 2021: DAY THREE
Following his title win at the French Open earlier this month, which took him to 19 Grand Slam trophies, Djokovic is the clear favourite in the men’s draw at Wimbledon this summer.
That is even more true due to the absence of Rafael Nadal, whom Djokovic beat in the semi-finals in Paris a few weeks ago.
Then there was the shock first-round exit of Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday, with the French Open runner-up losing to Francis Tiafoe in straight sets.
Who can stop Djokovic from claiming his sixth Wimbledon title and a joint-record 20th Grand Slam trophy?
Roger Federer, perhaps? The eight-time Wimbledon champion fought to two sets all against Adrian Mannarino yesterday before the Frenchman withdrew injured.
Andy Murray? His first Wimbledon title came with a victory over Djokovic and he is beloved in SW19.
WIMBLEDON 2021: DAY THREE
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day three at Wimbledon 2021!
We’ll have live updates of Novak Djokovic’s second-round match against Kevin Anderson in an hour, while covering all the other action from SW19.
Later in the day, we’ll provide live coverage of Dan Evans’ tie against Dusan Lajovic, before Andy Murray steps back on Centre Court this evening.
We’ll have all the build-up beforehand, too.
