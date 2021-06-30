Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in action - latest updates

✕ Close Wimbledon in numbers

World No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic is back on Centre Court at Wimbledon this afternoon, with crowd favourite Andy Murray taking to the grass later in the day.

Earlier in the week, Djokovic began his campaign in SW19 with a comeback victory over Briton Jack Draper, losing the first set to the teenager before triumphing in four, 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2. Today, the Serb – a five-time Wimbledon title-winner – takes on South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in a rematch of the 2018 final, which Djokovic took in straight sets.

Following that match, Britain’s Katie Boulter is up against No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, with a spot in the third round on the line, before Murray returns to Centre Court for a clash against Germany’s Oscar Otte. Following his first-round win on Monday, the Scot played down talk that this could be his final appearance at Wimbledon. Murray overcame Nikoloz Basilashvili, the 24th men’s seed, in four sets, surviving a scare after losing the third.

Elsewhere today, Dan Evans – British No 1 – goes up against Dusan Lajovic on No 1 Court. That meeting will follow the resumption of Nick Kyrgios’ match with Ugo Humbert, an encounter that is tied at two sets all and 3-3 in the final frame. Before that, No 3 women’s seed Elina Svitolina plays Alison Van Uytvanck. Later in the day, the court hosts Venus Williams’ match against Ons Jabeur. Also, Cam Norrie of Britain resumes his meeting with Lucas Pouille. Follow live updates from Wimbledon day three below: