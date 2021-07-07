Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in quarter-final action - latest updates
Today’s Wimbledon action sees the men’s singles quarter-finals play out at the All England Club, one day after the semi-finals for the women’s singles were set.
Roger Federer is bidding to extend his record of eight Gentlemen’s singles titles in SW19, but he must beat Hubert Hurkacz if he is to move a step closer to that accolade. Poland’s Hurkacz eliminated No 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller on Monday, while Federer eased past Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.
The winner of the former world No 1’s clash with Hurkacz will take on either seventh seed Matteo Berrettini or 20-year-old rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals. Those two meet on No 1 Court this afternoon, after 10th seed Denis Shapovalov faces Karen Khachanov on the other side of the draw.
Khachanov and Shapovalov, who knocked out Andy Murray in the third round, are pursuing a semi-final against either world No 1 Novak Djokovic or Marton Fucsovics. The Hungarian’s match against defending champion Djokovic, whose Australian Open and French Open titles this year have him halfway towards a calendar Grand Slam, will take place on Centre Court before Federer steps out.
While the Swiss is chasing a record 21st Grand Slam trophy and Djokovic is looking to go level with Federer on 20, Fucsovics, Hurkacz and Auger-Aliassime’s runs at Wimbledon over the last week-and-a-half have marked their best ever efforts at a major. Berrettini, meanwhile, has only ever reached one Slam semi-final in his career – at the 2019 US Open – while Khachanov and Shapovalov are each competing in their second quarter-final at a major.
Emma Raducanu on Wimbledon exit
Emma Raducanu spoke out yesterday about her Wimbledon exit, explaining she felt “dizzy” when she was forced to retire in the fourth round.
“I was playing the best tennis of my life in front of an amazing crowd this week and I think the whole experience caught up with me,” she said. “At the end of the first set, after some super intense rallies, I started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy. The medical team advised me not to continue and although it felt like the hardest thing in the world not to be able to finish my Wimbledon on the court, I was not well enough to carry on.”
Yesterday at Wimbledon
A quick recap on yesterday’s action, where Ashleigh Barty cruised through to the semi-finals and a match-up with Angelique Kerber, who is herself looking very impressive at the moment – that will be a fun match tomorrow. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka is into the last four – this was the only slam at which she hadn’t yet reached the semi-finals – and she will face Karolina Pliskova, who is still searching for her first grand slam title.
Ashleigh Barty makes difficult look easy to reach Wimbledon semi-finals
The world No 1 dominated fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in their quarter-final
Wimbledon order of play
It’s the men’s quarter-finals and Djokovic will kick things off on Centre Court today against the unseeded Fucsovics, before Federer faces Hurkacz. What a treat for those fans in attendance to see two of the greatest male exponents in grass court history, one after another. Let’s hope the rain stays away. On Court 1, Khachanov and Shapovalov face off before Herrattini takes on Auger-Aliassime. A potentially exciting day for Canada.
CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)
- Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)
- Roger Federer (SUI) [6] v Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [14]
COURT 1 (1PM)
- Karen Khachanov (RUS) [25] v Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [10]
- Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [7] v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [16]
