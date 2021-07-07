✕ Close Emma Raducanu explains how Wimbledon journey ‘caught up with me’ after being forced to retire

Today’s Wimbledon action sees the men’s singles quarter-finals play out at the All England Club, one day after the semi-finals for the women’s singles were set.

Roger Federer is bidding to extend his record of eight Gentlemen’s singles titles in SW19, but he must beat Hubert Hurkacz if he is to move a step closer to that accolade. Poland’s Hurkacz eliminated No 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller on Monday, while Federer eased past Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.

The winner of the former world No 1’s clash with Hurkacz will take on either seventh seed Matteo Berrettini or 20-year-old rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals. Those two meet on No 1 Court this afternoon, after 10th seed Denis Shapovalov faces Karen Khachanov on the other side of the draw.

Khachanov and Shapovalov, who knocked out Andy Murray in the third round, are pursuing a semi-final against either world No 1 Novak Djokovic or Marton Fucsovics. The Hungarian’s match against defending champion Djokovic, whose Australian Open and French Open titles this year have him halfway towards a calendar Grand Slam, will take place on Centre Court before Federer steps out.

While the Swiss is chasing a record 21st Grand Slam trophy and Djokovic is looking to go level with Federer on 20, Fucsovics, Hurkacz and Auger-Aliassime’s runs at Wimbledon over the last week-and-a-half have marked their best ever efforts at a major. Berrettini, meanwhile, has only ever reached one Slam semi-final in his career – at the 2019 US Open – while Khachanov and Shapovalov are each competing in their second quarter-final at a major.

Follow live updates from the All England Club below: