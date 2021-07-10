✕ Close Shapovalov out at Wimbledon after 1st Grand Slam semifinal match

Follow all the action live as Ashleigh Barty faces Karolina Pliskova in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon.

Barty, the world No 1, is aiming to emulate her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley and become just the third Australian woman to win the singles at Wimbledon in the Open era. She has been in imperious form, too, dropping only one set throughout the tournament and navigated by far her trickiest test, against 2017 champion Angelique Kerber in the semi-finals, in commanding fashion. “I’m enjoying every single day that we get to come out here and do what I love,” Barty said. “Being able to come out and play on the final on Saturday is going to be the best experience ever.”

Pliskova, who held the world No 1 ranking in 2017, had only previously reached one grand slam final in her career, when she cratered at the US Open against Kerber in 2016. The Czech admitted prior to Wimbledon to be hoping only to reach the second week but she was able to cruise clinically into the semi-finals without dropping a set before overcoming the immense power of No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the final. Follow all the action live below: