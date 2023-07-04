Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tennis at Wimbledon is back and while everyone will want to be enjoying Pimms and strawberries and cream at SW19 many of us have to settle for the match on tv.

Fortunately for viewers, the BBC offers a magnificent product both online and on television for those watching from home or at work.

While anticipation has been high for the Championships, in classic English fashion, we have seen some big rain delays thus far.

The action on Day 1 was cut short and, unfortunately, there was more rain on Day 2. But play on Centre Court and No. 1 Court will continue, thanks to the presence of their roofs.

Throughout the Championship, the BBC will broadcast every single court at SW19 and has an extensive broadcast team that delivers all the action in an engaging manner.

So who is the BBC line-up and will John McEnroe be commentating at Wimbledon?

Clare Balding will succeed Sue Barker as the BBC’s face of Wimbledon after Barker held the lead presenter role for 30 years.

The frontline BBC presenters for this year’s Championship are as follows: Qasa Alom, Clare Balding and Isa Guha. Guha will lead the morning coverage at 11am with Balding taking over the afternoon coverage.

Many more talented individuals will join Clare in the studio including former Wimbledon champions: John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash, as well as great ex-players such such as: Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

Constant analysis at the Championship will come from the likes of: John Lloyd, Louise Pleming, Colin Fleming, Jo Durie, Peter Fleming, Liz Smylie, Dominic Inglot, Nick Monroe, Arvind Parmar, Todd Woodbridge and Leon Smith.

While live commentary on the matches on the BBC comes from: Andrew Castle, Andrew Cotter, Sam Smith, Chris Bradnam, Kat Downes, Nick Mullins, Matt Chilton, Simon Reed and John Inverdale, Ronald McIntosh, Alison Mitchell, James Burridge, Abigail Johnson, Andy Stevenson, Paul Hand, Nick Lester, Pete Odgers and David Law.