Wimbledon returns to our screens over the next fortnight after a thrilling tournament last year that culminated in Carlos Alcaraz defeating Novak Djokovic in an epic men’s final watched by an audience of over 15 million.

Alcaraz will be defending his title this year, while much of the focus has been on the fitness of two-time champion Andy Murray ahead of what is expected to be the former World No 1’s final tournament in SW19.

There was a significant change in the BBC’s coverage last year, as Clare Balding succeeded Sue Barker as the face of Wimbledon. Barker had been the BBC’s lead Wimbledon presenter for 30 years.

And there is a controversial addition to the coverage this year, with Nick Kyrgios, the Australian star and Wimbledon runner-up two years ago, joining the BBC to offer commentary while he remains sidelined by injury.

Who are the BBC’s commentators and presenters?

The frontline BBC presenters for this year’s Championship are as follows: Qasa Alom, Clare Balding and Isa Guha. Guha will lead the morning coverage from 11am with Balding taking over the afternoon coverage. Alom will host Today at Wimbledon each evening.

They will be joined in the studio by former Wimbledon champions and regular pundits including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash, as well as great ex-players such such as Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta.

There are two new additions this year, with 2021 Wimbledon champion and former world No 1 Ash Barty joined by fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios, who reached the men’s final in 2022.

Nick Kyrgios and John McEnroe ahead of Wimbledon 2024 ( Getty Images )

Analysis will be provided during the Championships by John Lloyd, Louise Pleming, Colin Fleming, Jo Durie, Peter Fleming, Liz Smylie, Dominic Inglot, Nick Monroe, Arvind Parmar, Todd Woodbridge and Leon Smith.

And commentary on the BBC comes from Andrew Castle, Andrew Cotter, Sam Smith, Chris Bradnam, Kat Downes, Nick Mullins, Matt Chilton, Simon Reed, John Inverdale, Ronald McIntosh, Alison Mitchell, James Burridge, Abigail Johnson, Andy Stevenson, Paul Hand, Nick Lester, Pete Odgers and David Law.