What time is the Wimbledon draw and how can I watch it?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wimbledon is back as Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina look to defend their titles on the iconic grass courts of SW19.

Djokovic is bidding to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight singles titles as the Serbian looks to win his fifth Wimbledon in a row, while Rybakina is the favourite to defend her crown in the women’s singles after her breakthrough victory at the Championships last year.

Emma Raducanu is out of Wimbledon due to injury with home hopes led by the British No 1 Cameron Norrie, who is aiming to build on his impressive run to the semi-finals last time out.

Andy Murray will hope to embark on a deep tournament run after the two-time Wimbledon champion’s recent titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, but the 36-year-old will need to rely on getting a good draw after missing out on seeding for the Championships.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The draw for the Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles tournaments will take place on Friday 30 June at 10am BST.

The draw will be conducted at the All England Club.

How can I watch the draw?

Fans can watch the men’s and women’s singles draws on wimbledon.com from 10am BST. You can also follow The Independent’s live blog which will have all the updates and key first-round ties.

What are the seeds for Wimbledon?

The AELTC used to use a grass court seeding formula to determine the seeding for Wimbledon, however that was discontinued ahead of the Championships in 2021 and seedings now following the Tour rankings for both men’s and women’s singles draws:

Men’s singles

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain

2. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Casper Ruud, Norway

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

6. Holger Rune, Denmark

7. Andrey Rublev

8. Jannik Sinner, Italy

9. Taylor Fritz, USA

10. Frances Tiafoe, USA

11. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

12. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain

13. Borna Coric, Croatia

14. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy

15. Alex de Minaur, Australia

16. Tommy Paul, USA

17. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland

18. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina

19. Alexander Zverev, Germany

20. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany

21. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

22. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

23. Sebastian Korda, USA

24. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan

25. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan

26. Nicolas Jarry, Chile

27. Denis Shapovalov, Canada

28. Daniel Evans, Great Britain

29. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands

30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina

31. Nick Kyrgios, Australia

32. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain

Women’s singles

1. Iga Swiatek, Poland

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan

4. Jessica Pegula, USA

5. Caroline Garcia, France

6. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia

7. Coco Gauff, USA

8. Maria Sakkari, Greece

9. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic

10. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic

11. Daria Kasatkina

12. Veronika Kudermetova

13. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil

14. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

15. Liudmila Samsonova

16. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic

17. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

18. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic

19. Victoria Azarenka

20. Donna Vekic, Croatia

21. Ekaterina Alexandrova

22. Anastasia Potapova

23. Magda Linette, Poland

24. Zheng Qinwen, China

25. Madison Keys, USA

26. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine

27. Bernarda Pera, USA

28. Elise Mertens, Belgium

29. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania

30. Petra Martic, Croatia

31. Mayar Sherif, Egypt

32. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic

When is Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon main draw begins on Monday 3 July. The tournament runs for two weeks with the women’s singles final taking place on Saturday 15 July and the men’s singles final on Sunday 16 July.

Wimbledon qualifying will be held from Monday 26 June to Thursday 29 June.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the prize money?

The total prize money for this year’s Wimbledon across the men’s and women’s singles tournaments is up to a record £32,154,000. It represents an increase of 10.9 per cent from 2022 and the total amount will be split equally across the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a record £2.35m, which is an increase of 17.5 per cent on what Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina won in 2022.

The runners-up are guaranteed £1,175,000 for making the final, while the prize money for reaching the first round of the tournament’s main draw stands at £55,000 - even if you lose and exit the competition without winning a single match.

Wimbledon 2023 prize money

Winner - £2,350,000

Runner-up - £1,175,000

Semi-Finalists - £600,000

Quarter-Finalists - £340,000

Fourth Round - £207,000

Third Round - £131,000

Second Round - £85,000

First Round - £55,000