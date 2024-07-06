Support truly

England fans at Wimbledon will have a dilemma ahead of the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday evening as the match will not be shown at the All England Club.

Wimbledon’s policy is in keeping with previous years, including when England’s men’s team reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of the Euros in 2021.

England face Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals at 5pm on Saturday, which coincides with a busy day at the Championships as the third round continues and Andy Murray and Emma Raducaunu play in the mixed doubles.

Wimbledon will not be showing the football, however, with the big screen on The Hill only showing tennis, as has been the case when the Championships has taken place at the same time as a major football tournament.

It means fans wanting to watch the England game will have to do so on mobile devices, or by leaving the grounds.

“The big screens will be showing tennis,” the All England Club chair Debbie Jevans said before the Championships. “All the screens around the grounds will be showing tennis. We’ll only be showing tennis, as matches will be going on into the evenings.

“If England are doing well a few people may slip away to watch football, but the Euros won’t affect attendances. We’ve had record applications, all the hospitality packages have sold out so we’re not nervous. The ballot was oversubscribed and we sold out in record time.”

Fans on The Hill watch tennis on the big screen at Wimbledon ( Getty Images )

The Wimbledon media room is one of the only places where the match will be shown, with journalists able to switch their monitors to BBC One to see the England game, but the All England Club lowers the blinds on the windows so fans cannot watch from outside.

Should England win, their semi-final would be on Wednesday at 8pm, clashing with the last of the Wimbledon quarter-finals, while the men’s final takes place on the day of the Euro 2024 final, but starts six hours before kick-off.