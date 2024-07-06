Wimbledon 2024 updates: Live scores as Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu begin doubles bid as Novak Djokovic plays
Murray and Raducanu team up in the mixed doubles, in what could be the two-time champion’s final Wimbledon match, while Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart look to reach the fourth round
Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu team up in the Wimbledon mixed doubles this evening in what could be the two-time singles champion’s final ever match at the All England Club. Murray asked Raducanu to be his mixed doubles partner on the 37-year-old Wimbledon farewell, in a special pairing of Britain’s two active grand slam champions.
Murray was beaten in the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie on Thursday night, before an emotional ceremony on Centre Court commemorated the end of his singles career. The mixed doubles with Raducanu offers Murray an another opportunity to wave farewell to Wimbledon ahead of retiring at the Olympics next month.
Raducanu breezed into the fourth round of the singles with an impressive victory over No.9 seed Maria Sakkari yesterday. Harriet Dart will look to join her on a packed day of action, following her win over British No 1 Katie Boulter on Thursday. Cameron Norrie takes on the fourth seed Alexander Zverev on Centre Court following his victory over Jack Draper.
Follow all the latest scores and match updates from Wimbledon, below
‘Can Norrie win Wimbledon?’ – Nick Kyrgios impressed by battle of Britain winner
Nick Kyrgios was so impressed with Cameron Norrie’s statement win over new British number one Jack Draper he posed the question: “Can Norrie win Wimbledon?”
Former finalist Kyrgios was commentating for the BBC as Norrie confidently beat his compatriot, who overtook him to become the country’s top-ranked man last month, 7-6 (3) 6-4 7-6 (6).
Norrie said: “I love that from Nick. Yeah, he has a good eye for tennis. Hopefully he saw that I was playing well today.
“I was happy with the way I was playing. Nick was happy with the way I was playing. That means a lot from him.”
Cameron Norrie beat his British rival Jack Draper in a hugely impressive display on Court One.
Harriet Dart: Wimbledon run means more than anything for me
Harriet Dart is looking to break new ground by reaching the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time after one of the most emotional victories of her career.
The 27-year-old had not beaten her long-time rival Katie Boulter for six years ahead of their second-round clash at Wimbledon on Thursday, which turned into a three-hour melodrama.
Dart led 4-2 in the deciding set but was in tears at the back of the court after trailing 6-2 in the final tie-break before fighting back to triumph.
She is back on court today against China’s Xinyu Wang, who scored the biggest win of her career in the previous round against fifth seed Jessica Pegula.
Dart upset British number one Katie Boulter on Thursday and will take on Wang Xinyu in round three.
Wimbledon 2024: Raducanu having fun after impressive win
Emma Raducanu after beating Maria Sakkari to reach the Wimbledon fourth round: “I think today is really up there with the most fun I’ve had on a tennis court.
“I really enjoyed it. I think I was just telling myself: ‘How many times in life are you gonna get the chance to play in front of a full Centre Court?’
“I think I’m most proud of how I was just so focused. She’s top 10, so in a way I came in with a free swing.
“You kind of have to play every point as if it’s your last, not to be dramatic!
“[It’s about] having your inner passion, and I think now, win or lose, I’m just trying to win the day: Different days mean, different things. Give it your best, even though it’s maybe [always] not the best quality.”
On playing mixed doubles with Andy Murray: “I think I’ll just follow his lead, I think I’ll need to do a crash course in doubles tonight!”
Yesterday at Wimbledon
Sonay Kartal’s impressive Wimbledon run ended by world number two Coco Gauff
Sonay Kartal’s impressive Wimbledon campaign ended in the third round after a straight-sets loss to US Open champion Coco Gauff.
World number 298 Kartal only won three games at the All England Club last year but managed more than that against Gauff and even broke the American in the first set on Court One.
Kartal held her own in several long rallies before Gauff eventually proved too strong with a 6-4 6-0 victory, but the British number nine could be proud of her week’s work in SW19, which has pocketed her £143,000 in prize money and memories to last a lifetime.
The British number nine bowed out on the fifth day of Wimbledon in the last-32 stage.
Yesterday at Wimbledon
The joy of Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe shows the very best of Wimbledon
The bare facts are that Carlos Alcaraz is through to the fourth round of Wimbledon and Frances Tiafoe is not, but that does not begin to explain the theatre that unfolded under Centre Court’s closed roof. The crowd hung on every ball in a match soundtracked by gasps and hollers, as the third and 29th seeds put on a show. Grown adults who, three hours earlier, had never seen Tiafoe hold a tennis racket found themselves roaring “Get him, Frances!” with both lungs, veins popping from their neck, urging the American to push the reigning champion further and further.
He did, forcing Alcaraz to dig into his reserves of energy and creativity, but Alcaraz reminded everyone just how deep they run, dominating the fifth set to win 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2.
The reigning men’s champion came through a thrilling five-setter with American Tiafoe, winning 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2
Yesterday at Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu works her spell on Maria Sakkari to continue stunning Wimbledon run
As Emma Raducanu hoisted up a backhand lob on the run that almost brushed the rafters on Centre Court, the Wimbledon crowd held their breath as the ball began its descent. Raducanu had managed to strike first against Maria Sakkari but found as much momentum in her efforts to deny the Greek ninth seed, rewarded for her attacking intent on break points.
This defensive lob, though, on the stretch, felt a step too far, but as it dropped inside the baseline and Centre Court erupted it became the moment that encapsulated this stunning 6-2 6-3 win. Raducanu is bringing the magic of New York to Wimbledon.
The Briton is back in the Wimbledon fourth round after a 6-2 6-3 win against the ninth seed
How can I watch Wimbledon?
Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
What is Saturday’s TV schedule?
11:00 -15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two
11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button
14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One
15:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two
21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two
When will Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu play doubles?
Murray and Raducanu’s match has been scheduled fourth on Court One. It will follow the men’s singles match between Ben Shelton and Denis Shapovalov, which was stopped at 3-2 in the first set, and then two women’s singles matches between Iga Swiatek and Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina and Caroline Wozniacki.
With play on Court One starting at 1pm, Murray and Raducanu’s match is unlikely to start until 7pm at the earliest, although it could be later if the men’s match goes long.
Wimbledon order of play and Saturday’s schedule
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START
Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Alexander Zverev (GER) [4] 1
Ons Jabeur (TUN) [10] vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [21] 2
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2] 3
No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
1 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Ben Shelton (USA) [14] T/F 2/3
Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] vs Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 2
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4] vs Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3
Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Shuai Zhang (CHN) vs
Andy Murray (GBR) / Emma Raducanu (GBR) 4
Murray and Raducanu will play in the fourth match of the day on Court One
Good morning
Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu get their doubles act underway on Saturday, while Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are in action and Britain’s Harriet Dart looks to reach the fourth round of the Championships.
Murray and Raducanu have teamed up for a sensational pairing of Britain’s two active grand slam champions in the mixed doubles, in what could be Murray’s final match at Wimbledon following his defeat in the men’s doubles with brother Jamie.
Djokovic, having survived a scare against the British wildcard Jacob Fearnley in the second round, now takes on the Alexei Popyrin, who pushed the 24-time grand slam champion to four sets at the Australian Open at the start of the year.
World No 1 Swiatek is warming up nicely at Wimbledon having reached the quarter-finals last year and takes on Yulia Putintseva, who won the Birmingham title on grass last month.
Dart became the third Briton to reach the third round when she defeated compatriot Katie Boulter in three sets and now takes on China’s Xinyu Wang, who scored the biggest win of her career in the previous round against fifth seed Jessica Pegula.
Join our commenting forum
