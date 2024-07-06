✕ Close Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu on why she 'couldn't say no' to playing mixed doubles with Andy Murray

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu team up in the Wimbledon mixed doubles this evening in what could be the two-time singles champion’s final ever match at the All England Club. Murray asked Raducanu to be his mixed doubles partner on the 37-year-old Wimbledon farewell, in a special pairing of Britain’s two active grand slam champions.

Murray was beaten in the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie on Thursday night, before an emotional ceremony on Centre Court commemorated the end of his singles career. The mixed doubles with Raducanu offers Murray an another opportunity to wave farewell to Wimbledon ahead of retiring at the Olympics next month.

Raducanu breezed into the fourth round of the singles with an impressive victory over No.9 seed Maria Sakkari yesterday. Harriet Dart will look to join her on a packed day of action, following her win over British No 1 Katie Boulter on Thursday. Cameron Norrie takes on the fourth seed Alexander Zverev on Centre Court following his victory over Jack Draper.

Follow all the latest scores and match updates from Wimbledon, below