Andy Murray: I agree with Just Stop Oil cause but they shouldn’t disrupt Wimbledon

Andy Murray believes there is a “good chance” Wimbledon will be disrupted by Just Stop Oil activists, but warned players it could be “dangerous” to take matters into their own hands like Jonny Bairstow did when the England cricketer removed a protester from the field of play at Lord’s.

Wimbledon is on high alert after Just Stop Oil recently targeted the second Ashes Test, following previous incidents at the Grand National, the World Snooker Championship, and Premiership Rugby final this year.

The All England Club has also updated its conditions for entry, with spray paint and glue banned - amid fears an environmental activist may attempt to attach themselves to the net.

Wimbledon have urged players not to “do a Bairstow” and avoid helping to end any potential demonstrations, after the cricketer intercepted a Just Stop Oil protester being they could damage the wicket on the opening day of the second Test match at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Murray, the two-time Wimbledon champion, also said that while he agrees with Just Stop Oil’s cause in calling for the UK Government to stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects, there could be a “different way” of getting their message across than disrupting sporting events.

“I think there is probably a good chance of something happening here,” Murray said ahead of the start of the first round on Monday.

“I was talking about it with my family the other day. I don’t know, if somebody ran onto the court and came towards you, what your reaction would be to that because you don’t know who it is or what they are doing or why they are doing it.

“I didn’t see what Jonny Bairstow did, but it could be dangerous. If they would attach themselves to the net or throw something onto the court – they have to be a bit careful going too near to tennis players who have obviously got rackets in their hands.

“I agree with the cause – just not always how they go about expressing it. Rather than running on the court, maybe they could do it a different way.”

Murray will play his opening match against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston on Tuesday, ten years on from his first title in SW19.

British No 1 Cameron Norrie added that players are anticipating disruption but will be “ready” should protesters target Wimbledon.

“It could happen and hopefully it happens at the best moment possible for me to break the rhythm [of my opponent]!” he joked

“But it is what it is and I’ll have to deal with it and it’s been happening more and more so let’s see.”