Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen LIVE: Latest UFC updates and results

Follow live as Max Holloway and Arnold Allen square off in a UFC Fight Night main event tonight.
Former champion Holloway is looking to bounce back from his third defeat by reigning title holder Alexander Volkanovski, while British contender Allen is out to secure a shot at the gold.
Last time out, Ipswich fighter Allen pressured Calvin Kattar to the point that the American sustained an injury, while Holloway’s third clash with Volkanovski went the same way as their previous meetings – with “Alexander The Great” winning on points.
Hawaiian Holloway, 31, is keen to prove that he is still capable of a title run, while Allen, 29, is seeking a 13th straight win and his biggest scalp to date.
Follow live updates from Holloway vs Allen, and tonight’s UFC Fight Night main card, below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
A much closer second round, with Vannata edging the striking output.
Vannata survives a brutal period, in which he’s knocked down and on the wrong end of some nasty ground and pound from Zellhuber.
Vannata does just enough to keep moving and allow the referee to let the action continue.
A dominant first round for Zellhuber.
A lightweight clash between Lando Vannata and Daniel Zellhuber is up now!
Here are the remaining prelim fights:
Lando Vannata vs Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)
Gillian Robertson vs Piera Rodriguez (women’s strawweight)
Zak Cummings vs Ed Herman (light-heavyweight)
Brandon Royval vs Matheus Nicolau (flyweight)
Bill Algeo vs TJ Brown (featherweight)
And the main-card bouts:
Clay Guida vs Rafa Garcia (lightweight)
Pedro Munhoz vs Chris Gutierrez (bantamweight)
Tanner Boser vs Ion Cutelaba (light-heavyweight)
Dustin Jacoby vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)
Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo (featherweight)
Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen (featherweight)
Denise Gomes def. Bruna Brasil via second-round TKO (punches, 2:42).
Gomes gets a big finish in the second round! She drops Brasil with a right hook then pours on ground and pound, forcing the referee to step in!
Bruna Brasil vs Denise Gomes, a women’s strawweight bout, is under way as we speak! It’s the third prelim fight of the night so far.
The first two results this evening:
Gaston Bolanos def. Aaron Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Joselyne Edwards def. Lucie Pudilova via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
