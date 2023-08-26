Holloway vs Korean Zombie LIVE: UFC Singapore updates and results today

✕ Close UFC star Max Holloway breaks down in tears over Hawaii wildfires

Max Holloway and the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung will square off in the main event of UFC Singapore today.

Holloway, widely deemed one of the greatest featherweights of all time, is trying to work his way back to a title fight after suffering three losses to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski between 2019 and 2022.

Volkanovski took the belt from the Hawaiian in their first meeting then twice retained it against Holloway, who bounced back from his third loss to the Australian by outpointing Arnold Allen in April.

Now Holloway, 31, faces a “legacy fight” with Sung Jung, a veteran who came up short against Volkanovski in April 2022. Sung Jung, 36, has not competed since losing that title fight 16 months ago, and many are predicting a tough outing for the fan favourite here, as he goes up against one of the slickest strikers in the UFC.

Follow live updates and results from UFC Singapore below.