Holloway vs Korean Zombie LIVE: UFC Singapore updates and results today
Follow live updates as Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung square off in a featherweight main event
Max Holloway and the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung will square off in the main event of UFC Singapore today.
Holloway, widely deemed one of the greatest featherweights of all time, is trying to work his way back to a title fight after suffering three losses to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski between 2019 and 2022.
Volkanovski took the belt from the Hawaiian in their first meeting then twice retained it against Holloway, who bounced back from his third loss to the Australian by outpointing Arnold Allen in April.
Now Holloway, 31, faces a “legacy fight” with Sung Jung, a veteran who came up short against Volkanovski in April 2022. Sung Jung, 36, has not competed since losing that title fight 16 months ago, and many are predicting a tough outing for the fan favourite here, as he goes up against one of the slickest strikers in the UFC.
Follow live updates and results from UFC Singapore below.
UFC Singapore LIVE: Junior Tafa vs Parker Porter
Here we go! Round 1!
UFC Singapore LIVE: Card in full
The main card begins with a heavyweight clash between Parker Porter and Junior Tafa!
Here’s a look at the rest of the full card, from start to finish:
Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield (women’s flyweight)
Rinya Nakamura vs Fernie Garcia (bantamweight)
Giga Chikadze vs Alex Caceres (featherweight)
Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann (light-heavyweight)
Max Holloway vs “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (featherweight)
UFC Singapore LIVE: Holloway in tears while discussing wildfires
Max Holloway broke down in tears on Thursday, while discussing the wildfires that have ravaged his native Hawaii.
The Lahaina area in Maui County has been devastated by the natural disaster this month, with at least 155 people killed and more than 1,000 still missing.
Holloway, 31, discussed the events at a pre-fight media day this week, saying: “You guys saw how everything went down, how the Lahaina people were let down by the state, by the government. But the Hawaii community, they stepped up. The people stepped up, the Hawaiians stepped up.
“Then, after the Hawaiians stepped up, the world stepped up. You guys are seeing everything, people helping – the UFC is helping out with ‘UFC loves Hawaii’ and so on and so on. It’s just a tough thing. I just shared my story about how some people ended up passing away.
“It’s just tough, man. Those guys [in Hawaii] are the real heroes right now. They’re going through it, and my walkout song is going to be a dedication to them, and they said we should use red [fight shorts] to solidify those guys that are in the fire and going through it.
“I’m actually going to be using red for the first time in my UFC career. I’ve been using the black, and I was able to be granted red for the shorts.”
A tearful Holloway added: “I always go in there with Hawaii on my back, but it feels a little bit heavier now.”
UFC star Max Holloway breaks down in tears while discussing Hawaii wildfires
At least 115 people have lost their lives amid the natural disaster, with more than 1,000 still missing
UFC Singapore LIVE: Prelim results
First up, the prelim results:
Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Lukasz Brzeski via first-round KO (3:01)
Garrett Armfield def. Toshiomi Kazama via first-round TKO (4:16)
Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Chidi Njokuani via first-round TKO (4:16)
Song Kenan def. Rolando Bedoya via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Billy Goff def. Yusaku Kinoshita via first-round TKO (3:49)
JJ Aldrich def. Liang Na via second-round TKO (4:49)
Seung Woo Choi def. Jarno Errens via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Singapore LIVE: Holloway vs Korean Zombie
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of UFC Singapore!
Follow main-card updates right here, right now!
