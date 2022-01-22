UFC 270 LIVE: Ngannou vs Gane stream, latest updates and fight results tonight
The UFC heavyweight title is on the line in the main event, while the men’s flyweight belt will also be contested
The first major UFC event of the year has arrived, with two massive title fights topping the card at UFC 270.
In the main event, an undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned as Francis Ngannou defends his belt against interim title holder Ciryl Gane. The opponents are former teammates, with the build-up to their clash tonight coloured by arguments over who had more success in their old sparring sessions. Ngannou is the most feared power-puncher in UFC history, the French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record standing at 16-3 – while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015, with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO. Meanwhile, Frenchman Gane is undefeated at 10-0, having gone 3-0 in 2021 to claim the interim heavyweight title and establish himself as Ngannou’s first challenger.
In the co-main event in Anaheim, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will complete a trilogy of flyweight title fights. The rivals drew in their initial meeting in December 2020, allowing Figueiredo to hang onto the belt, before Mexican Moreno submitted the Brazilian last June to take the gold.
Follow live updates and fight results from the UFC 270 main card and prelims, below.
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
T-minus 15 minutes until UFC 270 gets under way with the early prelims!
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane odds
We’re just half an hour away from tonight’s first prelim fight!
Here’s a quick look at the odds for this evening’s main event between Ngannou and Gane.
Ngannou: 1/1
Gane: 4/5
That’s how Betfair have it. For what it’s worth, it certainly feels like Ngannou’s best chance of victory is an early knockout, while Gane seems most likely to secure a win if he can take this contest to the judges’ scorecards.
UFC 270: Full card ahead of Ngannou vs Gane
Here is a look at the full fight card for this evening’s event, which has been hit by a number of bout cancellations:
Main card
Francis Ngannou (C) vs Ciryl Gane (IC) (heavyweight title)
Brandon Moreno (C) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (flyweight title)
Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho (welterweight)
Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)
Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales (welterweight)
Prelims
Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)
Pete Rodriguez vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)
Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)
Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez (lightweight)
Early prelims
Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos (women’s strawweight)
Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)
UFC 270: Tyson Fury’s call-out of Ngannou
A dominant narrative thread ahead of this evening’s main event has been Ngannou’s desire to fight WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, something Ngannou has also referenced in interviews this week.
Fury is seemingly keen on taking on the French-Cameroonian as well.
“Who would like to see me fight this beast, boxing rules @ufc gloves?” Fury tweeted earlier this month, alongside a mock-up poster of himself and Ngannou. The Briton also tagged Ngannou and UFC president Dana White in the tweet.
Ngannou quickly replied to Fury, writing: “How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor.”
Fury was swift in responding, too, tweeting: “You want to come in to my world calling me & [Deontay] wilder out to a boxing match. what i can guarantee you would be knocked out & also paid your highest purse to be so! so have a think.”
Ngannou soon replied: “After I handle business [against Gane] on Jan. 22 I’ll fight you under any special rule set you want. In a ring, an octagon or a phone booth.”
More here:
Tyson Fury calls out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for boxing fight
Ngannou has expressed a desire to return to his boxing roots, naming the ‘Gypsy King’ as a dream opponent
UFC 270: Moreno vs Figueiredo in co-main event
While most of the focus ahead of UFC 270 has understandably been on the main event, the co-main event could be a spectacular bout, too.
In December 2020, Brandon Moreno failed to dethrone then-flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as the pair battled to a majority draw in the main event of UFC 256.
The fan favourite from Mexico took the gold from Figueiredo at UFC 263 last June, however, submitting the Brazilian with a rear naked choke in the third round.
Moreno’s victory followed a stunning performance and marked just the second defeat of Figueiredo’s pro MMA career – and his first via stoppage.
It was also the culmination of a fairytale run for Moreno; the ‘Assassin Baby’ had been released by the UFC in late 2018 after back-to-back losses, before returning to the sport’s flagship promotion in 2019 and battling towards a title shot.
Now, he and Figueiredo will round out the trilogy in this evening’s co-main event, which many expect to deliver fireworks.
UFC 270: Revisiting Gane’s interim title win
Five months after Ngannou dethroned Miocic last March, an interim heavyweight title was created and then contested between Gane and Derrick Lewis.
The bout took place in Houston, giving Lewis the home state advantage, though the American has since said the location added extra pressure.
It certainly did not help the knockout specialist, who was stopped by Gane in the third round after a slick showing from the Frenchman.
Here’s our full report on that fight, which saw Gane go 3-0 for the year, 10-0 overall in his pro MMA career, and become interim UFC heavyweight champion:
Ciryl Gane dominates Derrick Lewis to win UFC interim heavyweight title
France has its first UFC title-holder after Gane finished Lewis in the third round of the main event
UFC 270: Revisiting Ngannou’s title win
Ngannou became UFC heavyweight champion by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round last March.
That victory saw Ngannou reverse a humbling result against Miocic from 2018, when the American outwrestled the French-Cameroonian over five rounds in a masterful decision win.
Miocic, the consensus heavyweight GOAT, has not competed since dropping the belt to Ngannou, who has also not fought since.
Ngannou, 35, demonstrated huge improvements in his victory over Miocic, compared to the “Predator”’s showing in the pair’s first clash.
You can read our full report from Miocic vs Ngannou II here:
Francis Ngannou devastates Stipe Miocic to win heavyweight title at UFC 260
French-Cameroonian exacted revenge on Miocic three years after a humbling decision loss, winning via second-round knockout
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane full card, start time and how to watch
Check out our useful article below for all the information you need on:
• How to watch UFC 270 online and on TV tonight.
• What time the prelims and main card start in the UK and US.
• The entire fight card from top to bottom, following a number of late-notice changes.
UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV
Everything you need to know about the first UFC pay-per-view of the year
UFC 270: Ranking all of Ngannou’s UFC KOs
Ngannou is a fighting phenomenon: the honorary ‘baddest man on the planet’ as UFC heavyweight champion, and the most ferocious power-puncher in the promotion’s history.
The French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 16-3, while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015 – with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.
Ngannou, 35, in fact went 6-0 in the company, with five of those victories achieved via KO/TKO and one coming via submission, before he suffered back-to-back decision losses.
The first of those two defeats was a humbling by then-champion Stipe Miocic, but Ngannou worked his way back to the American with four straight-first round KO/TKO wins, before knocking out Miocic in the second round last March to claim the gold at last.
Ahead of tonight’s main event, we’ve ranked of all of Ngannou’s UFC knockouts. Check out our list in the article below – where you can also watch the KOs in question.
Ranking all of Francis Ngannou’s UFC knockouts
The heavyweight champion is 11-2 in the UFC, with 10 of those wins coming via KO or TKO
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane preview
If Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.
Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.
For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring.
Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the age of 10, later spending time in a Spanish jail after illegally crossing the border en route to Paris, where he eventually wound up homeless. Nothing can match the hunger Ngannou must have felt so often through those years, making his thirst for a super fight with Tyson Fury wholly understandable.
But Ngannou must beware the allure of a titanic clash with Fury, because key to such a contest is the French-Cameroonian’s status as UFC heavyweight champion – something Gane could well shred in the main event of UFC 270 this evening.
Full main event preview here:
Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test
Ngannou’s first title defence comes against a former teammate who represents a new breed of heavyweight and cannot be overlooked – no matter how enticing a boxing venture is
