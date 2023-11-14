Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paddy Pimblett has said his fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 is a “lose-lose” situation.

Liverpudlian lightweight Pimblett will enter Las Vegas on a six-fight win streak in December, while Ferguson has lost his last six bouts. That disparity in form has Pimblett fearing that he will not receive much credit for a potential win over Ferguson, who is a former lightweight champion in the division.

“This fight is a lose-lose for me, Tony Ferguson,” said 28-year-old Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t care what anyone says, it’s a lose-lose. He’s on a six-fight losing streak. If I win – when I win – I’m just going to be like, ‘Aw, it’s Tony Ferguson. He’s finished. He’s this, he’s that.’

“If I lose – I don’t think it’s going to happen, but if I lose – everyone’s going to be like: ‘You just lost to a finished Tony Ferguson.’ So, it’s a lose-lose for me, but as I told you all in the past, I will never turn down a fight. Any fight that’s ever been offered to me by the UFC, I’ve signed on the dotted line, and that’s what’s happened here.

“The name Tony Ferguson got thrown at me, I signed on the dotted line. Now I’m fighting a legend, a future Hall of Famer, so that’s the way I’m looking at it. I’m fighting a legend of the sport who I grew up watching. It’s going to be an absolute pleasure to share the cage with such a legend.”

Ferguson’s ongoing losing streak includes defeats by Nate Diaz, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. Prior to that run, however, the 39-year-old American won 12 bouts in a row from 2013 until 2019.

Meanwhile, Pimblett is 4-0 in the UFC and last fought in December, winning a controversial decision over Jared Gordon.