UFC 286 LIVE: Edwards vs Usman latest updates
Follow live updates as Leon Edwards defends the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman, after Justin Gaethje faces Rafael Fiziev
Leon Edwards defends his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman tonight, in the main event of UFC 286 at London’s O2 Arena.
Jamaican-born Edwards knocked out Usman in stunning fashion in August, taking the belt from the Nigerian-American to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.
For Edwards, the result also marked revenge for a points loss to Usman in 2015, meaning tonight’s main event will round out a trilogy between the pair.
In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje takes on rising contender Rafael Fiziev, in a fight that is almost guaranteed to steal the show.
Follow live updates and results from UFC 286, below. The event will air live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and ESPN+ in the US. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
UFC 286 LIVE: Edwards vs Usman
Duncan vs Todorovic - Round 1
A tentative start builds as Duncan looks to land some leg kicks.
And just like that - it’s over - a first-round win for Duncan as a grappling exchange leads to Todorovic landing awkwardly on his knee.
Duncan looks disappointed, but it’ll go down as a first-round victory for the UFC debutant.
UFC 286 LIVE: Edwards vs Usman
Now here comes the unbeaten Duncan for his UFC debut.
UFC 286 LIVE: Edwards vs Usman
Todorovic is out first, as the 28-year-old looks to make it back-to-back wins.
The Serb last fought in October, beating Joran Wright with a second-round TKO.
UFC 286 LIVE: Edwards vs Usman
Next up, at middleweight: Britain’s Christian Leroy Duncan faces Serbia’s Dusko Todorovic.
UFC 286 LIVE: Edwards vs Usman
Jake Hadley def. Malcolm Gordon via first-round TKO (1:01).
UFC 286 LIVE: Edwards vs Usman
It’s over almost as soon as it begins! Hadley crumples Gordon with a left hook then left uppercut to the body!
Gordon drops to the mat, where Hadley seals the finish with clinical ground and pound, forcing the referee to step in!
UFC 286 LIVE: Edwards vs Usman
Another great reception for the British fighters, with the home crowd making a lot of noise as Jake Hadley’s name is called by Bruce Buffer.
UFC 286 LIVE: Edwards vs Usman
“Everyone’s gonna put on a little facade for the camera and say what they think they’re supposed to say,” Tom Aspinall explains, sat across a table in the UFC’s fighter hotel in Canary Wharf. It’s just been put to the Wigan heavyweight that Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman have pushed their own, simple narratives leading into UFC 286, where they will clash for the third time tonight, at the O2 Arena.
Yet, while those narratives suit each fighter, there must be finer details in this picture. Aspinall, who headlined both UFC London cards in 2022, broke down this evening’s main event for us:
The hidden details that will decide Edwards vs Usman 3
British heavyweight Tom Aspinall, who headlined both UFC London cards in 2022, previews Saturday’s main event at the O2 Arena
UFC 286 LIVE: Edwards vs Usman
Joanne Wood def. Luana Carolina via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28).
Next up is a flyweight clash between Malcolm Gordon and Britain’s Jake Hadley. Gordon missed weight by three-and-a-half pounds yesterday.
UFC 286 LIVE: Edwards vs Usman
Wood vs Carolina – Round 3
Carolina lands a spearing southpaw cross, spraying sweat from Wood’s head!
Woods trips the Brazilian but then beckons her to her feet.
Another brawling exchange to end the fight!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies