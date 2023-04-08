Jump to content

UFC 287 fight card tonight: Jorge Masvidal takes on Gilbert Burns before main event

In the main event, Israel Adesanya looks to regain the middleweight title from Alex Pereira

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 09 April 2023 00:23
Comments
Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland separated by security before UFC 287

Jorge Masvidal returns to the Octagon this evening, taking on Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287.

Fan favourite Masvidal will fight in front of a home crowd in Miami, before the main event sees Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira clash for the middleweight title.

Welterweight Masvidal has not competed since March 2022, when he was outpointed by bitter rival Colby Covington to fall to a third straight loss – after two defeats by then-champion Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, Brazilian Burns is a fellow former title challenger, who most recently submitted Neil Magny in January.

In the main event, Adesanya looks to regain the middleweight title from Pereira, who took the belt from him via TKO in November. Brazilian Pereira also holds two kickboxing wins over Adesanya, whom he outpointed and knocked out before both men transitioned to mixed martial arts.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 287 takes place on Saturday 8 April at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami.

The early prelims will begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1.30am BST on Sunday 9 April (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Adesanya – 8/11; Pereira – 11/10

Masvidal – 7/2; Burns – 1/5

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Fan favourite Jorge Masvidal lost to rival Colby Covington last time out

(Getty Images)

Main card

Alex Pereira (C) vs Israel Adesanya 2 (middleweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Prelims

Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum (middleweight)

Michael Chiesa vs Li Jingliang (welterweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro (women’s strawweight)

Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia (featherweight)

Jacqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

