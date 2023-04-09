UFC 287 LIVE: Adesanya vs Pereira news and results
Follow live as Adesanya tries to regain the middleweight belt from long-time rival Pereira, after Jorge Masvidal faces Gilbert Burns
Israel Adesanya looks to regain the UFC middleweight title from Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 287 tonight, in what is the fourth clash between the long-time rivals.
Pereira outpointed Adesanya and knocked out the Nigerian-New Zealander across two kickboxing bouts, before the pair transitioned to MMA. Adesanya was the first to make the move, going on to reign as a dominant UFC champion until he lost his belt to Pereira in their first MMA meeting, five months ago.
Brazilian Pereira, a relative newcomer to MMA, fought from behind to secure a TKO of Adesanya in the final round in November, and tonight’s main event in Miami marks the new champion’s first title defence.
In the co-main event, hometown fighter Jorge Masvidal faces Gilbert Burns in a huge welterweight showdown, which could yet have implications in the title picture.
Follow live updates and results from UFC 287, below.
UFC 287 LIVE: Chris Curtis faces Kelvin Gastelum in middleweight clash
Round 1
Gastelum light on his feet early, bouncing around. He sneaks an uppercut into a combination in close, then darts in and out with a jab on his fellow southpaw.
Harsh low kick by Gastelum now. One-two up top by Curtis! That sees Gastelum stumble back, and the crowd coos!
Curtis swings a hook and uppercut with bad intentions but misses with both. Low kick and jab by Gastelum, who looks really sharp so far.
Next up: Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum at middleweight.
Gastelum is a former interim-title challenger, having been outpointed by Adesanya in a war in 2019, though he now has just one win his last six bouts.
Meanwhile, fellow American Curtis lost a decision to Jack Hermansson in London last July after winning eight in a row, but he bounced back with a KO of Joaquin Buckley in December.
UFC 287: Luana Pinheiro outpoints Michelle Waterson-Gomez
Luana Pinheiro def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez via split decision (29-29, 29-28, 29-28).
Boos in Miami as the result is announced!
UFC 287: Michelle Waterson-Gomez takes on Luana Pinheiro
Round 3
Waterson-Gomez times a single-leg takedown well, and although Pinheiro springs back to her feet, she’s trapped against the fence at once.
The buzzer soon sounds, and we’ll go to the judges’ scorecards!
UFC 287: Michelle Waterson-Gomez takes on Luana Pinheiro
Round 3
Final round. Nice level-change from Waterson-Gomez as she tries a takedown. She has a rear body lock as she holds Pinheiro against the fence.
Knees to the body from the American as she looks to wear down Pinheiro. A well-timed trip from Waterson-Gomez follows, but Pinheiro is straight back up.
The Brazilian is able to break Waterson-Gomez’s grip and move into space.
UFC 287: Michelle Waterson-Gomez takes on Luana Pinheiro
Round 2
Pinheiro catches a kick and drives her opponent to the cage wall again.
Once more, Waterson-Gomez shows off some solid takedown defence, and she slices Pinheiro with an elbow while circling into space!
Both women land clean punches in the following exchange. Waterson-Gomez with more harsh low kicks, but – as in Round 1– Pinheiro finishes with a strong right hand!
UFC 287: Michelle Waterson-Gomez takes on Luana Pinheiro
Round 2
That was a great opening round, and the second starts well, too. Pinheiro lands a hard punch but is caught by two front kicks to the face – a right leg then left leg from Waterson-Gomez!
Waterson-Gomez lands a stinging right low kick, while Pinheiro tags the American with a right overhand. Another is on target for Pinheiro, and her opponent stumbles slightly!
Pinheiro grabs Waterson-Gomez and holds her against the fence. Good takedown defence from Waterson-Gomez, though, and the strawweights move back into the open.
UFC 287: Michelle Waterson-Gomez takes on Luana Pinheiro
Round 1
Both women kick low early on but miss the mark. Waterson-Gomez finds the target on her next attempt, however, as Pinheiro punches over the top but is just out of range.
Now Waterson-Gomez with a teep kick and side kick, though Pinheiro stays light on her feet to avoid the worst of those attempts.
Spinning back elbow from Waterson-Gomez in close! Pinheiro felt that but fires back with a heavy low kick, before tagging her opponent with a one-two upstairs. Both women briefly stand southpaw, before reverting back to orthodox.
Now Pinheiro goes down after a high kick from Waterson-Gomez!! The Brazilian springs back to her feet, though, and looks to get back to work!
And she lands a hard right hand late in the round! It staggers Waterson-Gomez, who is able to survive to the buzzer!
UFC 287: Michelle Waterson-Gomez takes on Luana Pinheiro
Meanwhile, Pinheiro is on an eight-fight win streak and is 2-0 in the UFC. Last time out, she outpointed Sam Hughes. That was a good 17 months ago, however.
UFC 287: Michelle Waterson-Gomez takes on Luana Pinheiro
Waterson-Gomez is a real fan favourite but has just one win in her last five fights – a decision over Angela Hill in September 2020, which has been followed by losses to Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos.
Lemos beat Waterson-Gomez via submission in July.
