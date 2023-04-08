Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israel Adesanya will look to regain the UFC middleweight title from Alex Pereira this weekend, as the old rivals clash in the main event of UFC 287.

During their kickboxing careers, Pereira outpointed Adesanya in their first fight before knocking out the Nigerian-New Zealander in a rematch. The Brazilian then replicated the latter result in November, securing a TKO of Adesanya in their first meeting in MMA.

With that final-round victory, Pereira took the UFC middleweight title from the “Last Stylebender”, who was leading the fight after nearly stopping “Poatan” at the end of the first round. Now, Adesanya gets one last shot at beating Pereira.

Before that bout, fan favourite Jorge Masvidal will fight in front of a home crowd in Miami, taking on Gilbert Burns – a fellow former welterweight title challenger.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 287 takes place on Saturday 8 April at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami.

The early prelims will begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1.30am BST on Sunday 9 April (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Adesanya – 8/11; Pereira – 11/10

Masvidal – 7/2; Burns – 1/5

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Fan favourite Jorge Masvidal lost to rival Colby Covington last time out (Getty Images)

Main card

Alex Pereira (C) vs Israel Adesanya 2 (middleweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Prelims

Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum (middleweight)

Michael Chiesa vs Li Jingliang (welterweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro (women’s strawweight)

Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia (featherweight)

Jacqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)