Rising star Sean O’Malley will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title this weekend, as the pair headline UFC 292.

O’Malley’s crisp and flashy striking has seen him win over a lot of fans, though his personality has proven divisive. In any case, the American has managed to set up a title shot without going through the wringer that many fighters do, in large part due to his profile. “Sugar Sean” did, however, take on ex-champion Petr Yan last year, edging past the Russian with a controversial decision win.

Sterling also divides fans but is crafting an impressive resume, which features successful title defences against Yan, TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo – all former champions. The Jamaican-American’s grappling skills are expected to be the difference this weekend, though he must beware O’Malley’s ability to produce a one-punch knockout.

In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against Amanda Lemos.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The prelims are set to begin at 1am on Sunday 20 August (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday), with the main card following at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Zhang Weili defends the strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 292 (Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight title)

Zhang Weili (C) vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight title)

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares (middleweight)

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)