UFC 292 time: When does Sean O’Malley vs Aljamain Sterling start in UK and US tonight?
Here’s all you need to know as two title fights top the card in Boston
Two of the most divisive fighters in the UFC will clash tonight, as Aljamain Sterling faces Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 292.
Grappling specialist Sterling will defend his bantamweight title in the highly-anticipated bout, as the Jamaican-American looks to build upon wins over Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo – all former champions.
Meanwhile, O’Malley has become a fan favourite due to his impressive striking and his confidence in it, and his profile has arguably fast-tracked him to a title shot. The American did, however, overcome an ex-champion in Yan last year, albeit via a controversial decision.
In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against Amanda Lemos.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
UFC 292 takes place tonight, Saturday 19 August, at the TD Garden in Boston.
The early prelims are set to begin at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am on Sunday 20 August (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Sterling – 2/5; O’Malley – 2/1
Zhang – 2/7; Lemos – 13/5
Via Betway.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight title)
Zhang Weili (C) vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight title)
Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)
Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)
Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares (middleweight)
Prelims
Da’mon Blackshear vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)
Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)
Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)
Early prelims
Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)
Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)
Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies