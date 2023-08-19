Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two of the most divisive fighters in the UFC will clash tonight, as Aljamain Sterling faces Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 292.

Grappling specialist Sterling will defend his bantamweight title in the highly-anticipated bout, as the Jamaican-American looks to build upon wins over Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo – all former champions.

Meanwhile, O’Malley has become a fan favourite due to his impressive striking and his confidence in it, and his profile has arguably fast-tracked him to a title shot. The American did, however, overcome an ex-champion in Yan last year, albeit via a controversial decision.

In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against Amanda Lemos.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 292 takes place tonight, Saturday 19 August, at the TD Garden in Boston.

The early prelims are set to begin at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am on Sunday 20 August (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Sterling – 2/5; O’Malley – 2/1

Zhang – 2/7; Lemos – 13/5

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Zhang Weili defends the strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 292 (Getty Images)

Main card

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight title)

Zhang Weili (C) vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight title)

Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares (middleweight)

Prelims

Da’mon Blackshear vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)

Early prelims

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)