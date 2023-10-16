Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

UFC 294 was set to be one of the biggest fight cards of the year, and it is arguably even bigger after undergoing two major, late changes.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev defends the lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, whom he narrowly outpointed in February, with the latter stepping in for the injured Charles Oliveira.

Makhachev submitted Oliveira 12 months ago to win the vacant lightweight belt, and their highly-anticipated rematch was scheduled to take place this weekend in the same venue – the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi – until a severe cut ruled out the Brazilian. In steps Volkanovski, however, for another tantalising rematch.

In the co-main event, rising star Khamzat Chimaev will fight former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who makes his middleweight debut after replacing Paulo Costa – with the Brazilian facing a slew of surgeries on an injured elbow.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC 294?

UFC 294 takes place on Saturday 21 October at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The prelims are set to begin at 3pm BST (7am PT, 9am CT, 10am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Khamzat Chimaev, left, and Kamaru Usman will clash at UFC 294 (Getty Images)

Makhachev – 4/9; Volkanovski – 9/5

Chimaev – 2/5; Usman – 2/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 (lightweight title)

Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman (middleweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker (light-heavyweight)

Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves (middleweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)

Prelims

Tim Elliot vs Muhammad Mokaev (flyweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov (featherweight)

Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek (lightweight)

Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)

Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli (lightweight)

Viktoriia Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey (women’s strawweight)

Shara Magomedov vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)