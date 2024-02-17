Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alexander Volkanovski will return to his favoured division this evening, defending the UFC featherweight title against Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski twice came up short against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in 2023, losing to the Russian on points in February and via an early knockout in October. Between those bouts, however, Volkanovski extended his impressive run at 145lbs, stopping Yair Rodriguez for a fifth successful title defence.

Yet some fans fear that the Australian’s reign could come to an abrupt end in the UFC 298 main event. Having been knocked out badly four months ago, after fighting on short notice, 35-year-old Volkanovski now faces a powerful and well-rounded foe in Topuria.

The Georgian, who fights out of Spain, is unbeaten with 12 finishes from his 14 wins, and he has relative youth on his side at 27 years old.

When is UFC 298?

UFC 298 is due to take place on Saturday 17 February at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The early prelims are set to begin at 11pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 18 February (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then due to start at 3am GMT on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, UFC 298 will air live on TNT Sports, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live. UFC Fight Pass will also stream the early prelims and regular prelims.

Odds

Volkanovski – 5/6

Topuria – 20/21

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Paul Costa (middleweight)

Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo (bantamweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Prelims

Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern (women’s strawweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera (weight)

AJ Dobson vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Early prelims

Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro (light-heavyweight)

Yusaku Kinoshita vs Danny Barlow (welterweight)

Oban Elliot vs Val Woodburn (welterweight)

Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)