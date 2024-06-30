✕ Close UFC's Robert Whittaker: 'I believe I'm the most dangerous middleweight ever'

Alex Pereira defends his world title against Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 303 tonight, as the light-heavyweights clash for the second time in seven months.

In November, Pereira stopped the former champion in round two, winning the vacant belt in the process. With that, the Brazilian became a two-weight titlist, having previously claimed middleweight gold. Now Prochazka gets a shot at revenge, and another shot at the belt he held in 2022 – before injury cut short the Czech’s reign.

UFC 303, which plays out at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, was due to be headlined by Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, but a broken toe ruled out the Irishman. As such, Pereira and Prochazka step up here, and the rest of the card has also undergone several changes.

In the co-main event, former 145lb title challenger Brian Ortega faces rising contender Diego Lopes. Beforehand, controversial Irish star Ian Machado Garry fights London veteran Michael “Venom” Page.

Follow live updates and results from UFC 303, below.