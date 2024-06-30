UFC 303 LIVE: Pereira vs Prochazka start time, card, fight updates and results tonight
Follow live as Alex Pereira defends the light-heavyweight title in a rematch with ex-champion Jiri Prochazka
Alex Pereira defends his world title against Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 303 tonight, as the light-heavyweights clash for the second time in seven months.
In November, Pereira stopped the former champion in round two, winning the vacant belt in the process. With that, the Brazilian became a two-weight titlist, having previously claimed middleweight gold. Now Prochazka gets a shot at revenge, and another shot at the belt he held in 2022 – before injury cut short the Czech’s reign.
UFC 303, which plays out at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, was due to be headlined by Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, but a broken toe ruled out the Irishman. As such, Pereira and Prochazka step up here, and the rest of the card has also undergone several changes.
In the co-main event, former 145lb title challenger Brian Ortega faces rising contender Diego Lopes. Beforehand, controversial Irish star Ian Machado Garry fights London veteran Michael “Venom” Page.
Follow live updates and results from UFC 303, below.
UFC 303 LIVE: Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva
Round two
OH! The uppercut is there again for Silva, and to devastating effect this time! He defends a single-leg takedown against the fence, and as soon as Jourdain lets go and stands up, Silva drills the uppercut.
It’s a heavy landing for Jourdain, whose head bounces off the canvas, and it’s a walk-off KO for Silva. It had been coming.
Jean Silva def. Charles Jourdain via second-round KO (uppercut, 1:22)
Silva is interviewed in the cage, wearing some comedic glasses (a reference to his team, The Fighting Nerds), but the laughter is soon drowned under tears. Silva is very emotional right now, very happy.
UFC 303 LIVE: Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva
Round one
Canada’s Jourdain stands southpaw. Brazilian Silva is orthodox.
Silva kicks low and hard early on. Jourdain misses with a head kick. A frantic close-range exchange ends with Silva missing a spinning back fist attempt. Another head-kick miss from Jourdain, who has followed these misses by darting off to his right.
Silva is pressing forward, backing up Jourdain, but he’s not throwing much yet. Under that pressure, though, Jourdain shoots a double-leg takedown.
Silva tries to counter with a guillotine, but he can’t close the grip. There’s a brief spell of grappling on the canvas, but Silva soon scrambles out and back to his feet.
OH! Jourdain rushes onto a counter left hand, and he’s dropped badly! Silva throws some clean ground and pound, but he soon eases off and beckons Jourdain back to his feet!
Before long, Jourdain is rocked again – in part from an uppercut – and he tries another takedown. Against the fence, Silva looks to deter the Canadian with elbows to the head.
The round ends with a takedown by Jourdain, and an unsuccessful armbar attempt from Silva.
UFC 303 LIVE: Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva
Next up, men’s featherweight action! Charles Jourdain takes on Jean Silva.
“Air” Jourdain is one of the best nicknames in MMA, surely.
Silva came in 1.5lb over the featherweight limit of 146lb.
UFC 303 LIVE: Payton Talbott and Yanis Ghemmouri
We kick off the regular prelims with a bantamweight bout between Payton Talbott and Yanis Ghemmouri.
Talbott, 25, is one of the most highly-rated UFC prospects in some time.
Round one
Talbott with a HUGE right cross inside the first 15 seconds, and Ghemmouri is dropped hard; he hits his head on the canvas badly.
Talbott pours on ground and pound, and Ghemmouri appears to go out... The referee steps in and waves off the fight!!
THAT is why Talbott is so highly rated. He gets the win in 19 seconds.
Payton Talbott def. Yanis Ghemmouri via first-round KO (punches, 0:19)
UFC 303 LIVE: Regular prelims under way
The regular prelims are under way!
Our live, round-by-round updates will begin in a few moments, but first: Here’s a round-up of the early-prelim results...
Gillian Robertson def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
(Waterson-Gomez announced her retirement after the bout.)
Martin Buday def. Andrei Arlovski via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Rei Tsuruya def. Carlos Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Vinicius Oliveira def. Ricky Simon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
UFC 303 LIVE: Robert Whittaker interview
This week, Indy Sport interviewed Robert Whittaker (who may or may not be this writer’s favourite fighter, dating back to said writer’s pre-journalistic days. Of course, no bias anymore...).
Here’s what the former middleweight champion had to say about starching Ikram Aliskerov, his cancelled clash with Khamzat Chimaev, his next fight – and life in general:
Robert Whittaker on the Khamzat Chimaev twist and the performance of a lifetime
Interview: The former 185lb champion dismantled Ikram Aliskerov in Riyadh, after Khamzat Chimaev withdrew from his main event with the Australian
UFC 303 LIVE: Ian Machado Garry accuses Michael ‘Venom’ Page of bribing coaches for information
Ian Machado Garry has accused Michael “Venom” Page of trying to bribe the Irishman’s coaches ahead of UFC 303, where the pair meet in a welterweight bout tonight.
Machado Garry, 26, will put his unbeaten record on the line against the veteran, 37, who joined the UFC from Bellator this year.
The build to the fight has been somewhat tense in recent weeks, and that tension escalated at Thursday’s press conference, as Machado Garry accused the Londoner of trying to bribe his coaches for information.
“I’ve already broke this man’s confidence down so much,” said Machado Garry. “He knows, I don’t need to say what I’m talking about. You know exactly what I’m on about.
“Your self-confidence is f****d. You know what I’m talking about, it will come out. It will come out, kid, but your brain is f***ing scurrying for excuses. Do you want to say it or will I? Tell the people.
“Did you and your team offer thousands of dollars to get information [from my camp]?”
More here:
UFC star accuses opponent of bribing coaches for information before fight
The Irishman and the Londoner are set for a welterweight clash in Las Vegas on Saturday
UFC 303 LIVE: Jiri Prochazka asks Alex Pereira not to use rituals before title fight
Prochazka has called on Pereira not to use “rituals” or “spiritual things” ahead of their main event.
Prochazka is known for his commitment to samurai teachings, but he believes that Pereira’s own pre-fight preparation may be giving him an unfair advantage.
“I think he believes in a lot of things, the help of spiritual things,” said the former champion this week, speaking on The MMA Hour. “That’s something that I think he can’t fight without.
“I want to keep that in a clear line: just sport performance, pure performance, man versus man. I think he doesn’t know how to fight without [spiritual guidance], because he uses these things every time.
“Everybody knows he’s working with some shamans from his hometown. He believes in some spiritual help from them. I believe, too, but I believe in the best human performance – right here, right now, without magic.
“It’s working [for him], but I believe in a clear way; I want to win in that way.”
More here:
UFC contender asks champion not to use rituals before title fight
Prochazka will challenge Pereira for the light-heavyweight title on Saturday, seven months after losing to the Brazilian via TKO
UFC 303 LIVE: Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka and other odds
Pereira – 8/13; Prochazka – 13/10
Ortega – 6/5; Lopes – 4/6
Machado Garry – 8/11; Page – 21/10
Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers.
UFC 303 LIVE: Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka and other late changes
Conor McGregor was originally due to headline tonight, facing Michael Chandler in a fight 16 months in the making. But a broken toe ruled out the Irishman on two weeks’ notice, leading Pereira and Prochazka to step in.
The co-main event also underwent several changes: Initially, former light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was due to face Khalil Rountree Jr, who tested positive for a banned substance; as such, Carlos Ulberg stepped up, only for Hill to withdraw due to injury; then, Anthony Smith was named as Hill’s replacement; THEN, middleweight Roman Dolidze agreed to move up a division to replace the injured Ulberg!
But Smith vs Dolidze was bumped down a spot, with a new co-main event made: Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes. HOWEVER, Ortega’s poor weight-cut saw the bout turned from a featherweight contest into a lightweight bout yesterday...
And breathe!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments