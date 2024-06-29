Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will meet in the main event of UFC 303 this weekend, replacing Michael Chandler and the injured Conor McGregor.

Pereira will defend the light-heavyweight title against Prochazka, seven months after stopping the former champion to win the vacant belt.

Brazil’s Pereira, who previously held the middleweight title, last fought in April, knocking out another former champion in Jamahal Hill. Earlier that night, Prochazka stopped Aleksandar Rakic to get back to winning ways.

Now the Czech fighter will get another chance to regain the 205lbs belt, as he and Pereira step in to save UFC 303 – after McGregor suffered a broken toe and withdrew from the event.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC 303?

UFC 303 takes place on Saturday 29 June at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The early prelims will begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card will then start at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch UFC 303?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Selected odds

Alex Pereira (left) beat Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO in November ( Getty Images )

Pereira – 8/13; Prochazka – 13/10

Ortega – 6/5; Lopes – 4/6

Machado Garry – 8/11; Page – 21/10

Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Alex Pereira (C) vs Jiri Prochazka 2 (light-heavyweight title)

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes (lightweight)

Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze (light-heavyweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page (welterweight)

Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry will face England’s Michael ‘Venom’ Page ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili (featherweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva (featherweight)

Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight)

Early prelims

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)

Andre Arlovski vs Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Rei Tsuruya vs Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)

Ricky Simon vs Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)