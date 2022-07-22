UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

✕ Close UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

Fighters will hit the scales today as they attempt to make weight ahead of Saturday’s UFC London card, which takes place just four months after the MMA promotion’s last visit to the English capital.

Paddy Pimblett, the Liverpudlian fan favourite who is known to balloon in weight between fights, will be among the names tipping the scales, as will headliner Tom Aspinall, who is preparing for a heavyweight clash with Curtis Blaydes. While “Paddy The Baddy” and lightweight opponent Jordan Leavitt traded barbs at Wednesday’s media day, Wigan fighter Aspinall and American Blaydes have been cordial to one another thus far. Elsewhere, Pimblett’s fellow Scouser Molly McCann will be in action on Saturday, while former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson adds some extra prestige to the card at the O2 Arena.

Meanwhile, the co-main event sees Jack Hermansson go head to head with American Chris Curtis, who steps in for injured Liverpudlian Darren Till to take on the Swedish-born Norwegian. After fighters have partaken in the official weigh-ins in Canary Wharf this morning, they will take part in the ceremonial weigh-ins later in the day, when fans gather to cheer them on at the O2. Follow live updates from the official and ceremonial UFC London weigh-ins, below.