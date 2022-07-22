UFC London weigh-ins LIVE: Latest updates as Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall and other fighters hit scales
Follow live as fighters attempt to make weight before Saturday’s event at the O2 Arena
Fighters will hit the scales today as they attempt to make weight ahead of Saturday’s UFC London card, which takes place just four months after the MMA promotion’s last visit to the English capital.
Paddy Pimblett, the Liverpudlian fan favourite who is known to balloon in weight between fights, will be among the names tipping the scales, as will headliner Tom Aspinall, who is preparing for a heavyweight clash with Curtis Blaydes. While “Paddy The Baddy” and lightweight opponent Jordan Leavitt traded barbs at Wednesday’s media day, Wigan fighter Aspinall and American Blaydes have been cordial to one another thus far. Elsewhere, Pimblett’s fellow Scouser Molly McCann will be in action on Saturday, while former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson adds some extra prestige to the card at the O2 Arena.
Meanwhile, the co-main event sees Jack Hermansson go head to head with American Chris Curtis, who steps in for injured Liverpudlian Darren Till to take on the Swedish-born Norwegian. After fighters have partaken in the official weigh-ins in Canary Wharf this morning, they will take part in the ceremonial weigh-ins later in the day, when fans gather to cheer them on at the O2. Follow live updates from the official and ceremonial UFC London weigh-ins, below.
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
British lightweight Marc Diakiese takes to the stage...
He looks in great shape... and makes weight! 156lbs!
Every fighter on the card has successfully weighed in.
We’ll post all the weights together in a moment.
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
While we wait for our final fighter, here’s some light reading...
As Tom Aspinall prepares for his toughest test yet, a clash with Curtis Blaydes this weekend, The Independent spoke to the Briton’s coach Colin Heron about how Saturday’s main event will be decided.
Exclusive interview here, including some great details, such as how Aspinall has been out-wrestling members of the GB wrestling squad...
Tom Aspinall’s coach Colin Heron breaks down Curtis Blaydes challenge at UFC London
Exclusive interview: Heron, who also trains UFC fan favourite Darren Till among numerous fighters, analyses where Saturday’s main event will be won and lost
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
We’re just waiting on Britain’s Marc Diakiese now. We’re told he’ll take to the stage in about 15 minutes.
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
Here comes Curtis Blaydes ahead of his main event vs Tom Aspinall...
260lbs for the American! He’s 9lbs heavier than Aspinall...
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
Paddy Pimblett bears backside and slams ‘fat-shamers’ at UFC London weigh-ins
The Liverpudlian lightweight is known to gain a significant amount of weight between fights
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
We’re still waiting on Curtis Blaydes and Marc Diakiese.
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
Here comes Charles Rosa, who fights London’s own Nathaniel Wood at featherweight tomorrow.
145lbs for Rosa! Championship weight.
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
Just a few fighters left: Marc Diakiese, Charles Rosa, and main-eventer Curtis Blaydes.
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
British lightweight Jai Herbert hits the scales now...
Championship weight of 155lbs for him! He faces Kyle Nelson tomorrow.
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
Muhammad Mokaev needs the curtain, but he makes weight for his flyweight bout against Charles Johnson! 126lbs for the Briton.
