In the main event of UFC 286, Leon Edwards put the welterweight title on the line against Kamaru Usman in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout.

Edwards, who was outpointed by Usman in 2015, dethroned the “Nigerian Nightmare” with a stunning, late head kick in August, becoming Britain’s second ever UFC champion in the process.

Now, Jamaican-born Edwards makes his first defence of the belt, as the UFC returns to London’s O2 Arena. After two hugely successful Fight Nights in the same venue last year, the arena now stages the UFC’s first pay-per-view in Britain since 2016.

In the co-main event, former lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje takes on rising contender Rafael Fiziev.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 286 takes place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 18 March.

The early prelims will begin at 5pm GMT (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the prelims following at 7pm GMT (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET). The main card is then scheduled to start at 9pm (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK – at a cost of £19.95 – with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Edwards – 7/4

Usman – 4/9

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Two-time UFC lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje (Getty Images)

Main card

Leon Edwards (C) vs Kamaru Usman 3 (welterweight title)

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill (women’s flyweight)

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze (middleweight)

Prelims

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani (featherweight)

Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales (lightweight)

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz (lightweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho (flyweight)

Early prelims

Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon (flyweight)

Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina (women’s flyweight)

Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Juliana Miller vs Veronica Hardy (women’s flyweight)