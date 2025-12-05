Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears bet builder tips

Green Bay Packers -6.5 points spread - 10/11 BetMGM

Over 44.5pts - 10/11 BetMGM

Caleb Williams Under 189.5 passing yards - 22/25 BetMGM

Dontayvion Wicks To Score Anytime TD - 17/5 BetMGM

Bet builder pays 22/1 with BetMGM

The Green Bay Packers welcome the Chicago Bears to Lambeau Field in a huge NFC North showdown on Sunday and we’ve put together a bet builder for the clash, featuring odds from BetMGM.

Our bet builder focuses on one of the best games in Week 14, with the NFC’s current top seed, Chicago, heading to Green Bay to face a Packers team that is 8-3-1 after three straight wins, with Matt LaFleur’s team having beaten the Detroit Lions 31-24 on Thanksgiving.

The Packers are second in the NFC North, behind a 9-3 Bears team that’s won five straight games and nine of the last 10.

This match is the first of two between these sides in the next three weeks – the second coming on December 21 – and BetMGM make the Packers overwhelming favourites at 33/100 on the moneyline, with the Bears 6.5-point underdogs on the handicap.

Packers vs Bears bet builder tips

1. Packers -6.5 - 10/11 BetMGM

The Packers have won eight of the last nine and 14 of the last 17 meetings against the Bears at Lambeau Field, and all the best betting sites are expecting Green Bay to deliver one again in a big spot.

The Packers have reeled off three impressive wins, most recently winning on the road in Detroit on Thanksgiving and BetMGM make them 3/4 to win the NFC North title ahead of this December double-header with the Bears.

On paper, the Packers’ strengths as the NFL’s best team in avoiding turnovers gives them an advantage against a Bears side that has relied heavily on turnovers for success of late, and with the visitors ranking in the bottom five in the NFL in net yards per pass attempt as well as yards per carry on the ground, we may start to see cracks in the Bears gameplan at Lambeau Field.

The spread sits at -6.5 for this one, and we think Green Bay may cover that number in a statement win.

2. Over 44.5pts - 10/11 BetMGM

NFL betting sites are expecting a moderate score at Lambeau Field, with the total points line set at 44.5.

The Packers have put up at least 27 points in eight games this season – and scored 31 against Detroit last time out – and they have hit exactly 27 points five times already.

At the same time, Chicago has actually scored more points than the Packers this season, averaging 26.1 points per game to the Packers’ 24.5.

Defensively, Green Bay are strong, having allowed just 18.8 points per game to the Bears’ 25.6. Still, with offensive guru Ben Johnson in charge of the Bears, they can do enough with the ball to help the over land.

3. Caleb Williams Under 189.5 passing yards - 22/25 BetMGM

Although the Bears have worked their way into the number one seed in the NFC, the performances of quaterback Caleb Williams have not overly eye-catching. He’s failed to pass for over 300 yards, while his passer rating remains below 90.

Johnson has made his quarterback economical rather than spectacular, even if Williams has had his moments late in games.

However, Williams and the Bears will be tested by a ferocious Packers’ defence led by Micah Parsons.

He surpassed 12 sacks on the season in Green Bay’s victory over the Detroit Lions last week, becoming the first player in NFL history to record 12 sacks or more in his first five seasons.

Parsons’ performances have played a huge role in the Packers, boasting a top-five defensive unit, which has allowed on average 186.5 passing yards per game this term.

Given that Williams has failed to make the 200-yard mark in two of his last three appearances, we’re taking the under on 189.5 passing yards.

4. Dontayvion Wicks To Score Anytime TD - 17/5 BetMGM

Dontayvion Wicks had a quiet opening 12 weeks of the season, failing to register a touchdown in nine starts before he broke out against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

The 24-year-old notched two touchdowns, including an incredible grab down the sideline for a 22-yard score, to get off the mark in the 2025 campaign. Wicks had been a solid option for Jordan Love last term with 415 yards and five touchdowns, but much like most of the Packers’ passing game this season, the wideout was largely underwhelming.

Packers head coach LaFleur will be hopeful that Wicks has sparked into life for a team that needs reliability at pass-catcher with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs struggling for consistency along with first round rookie Matthew Golden.

The loss of tight end Tucker Kraft to a season-ending injury has put more pressure on the underperforming group.

But those two scores and a crucial catch to ice the game in the fourth quarter could be the start of a reconnection between Love and Wicks.

