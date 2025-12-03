The FanDuel Missouri promo offers $300 in bonus bets to bettors who wager just $5, positioning it among the most accessible welcome offers that should suit all types of bettors in the Missouri sports betting launch week.

Missourians aged 21 or over can claim the promotion by signing up, depositing $5, and placing a $5 wager on any sport available on the FanDuel sportsbook.

No FanDuel Missouri promo code is required when using one of the links on this page during the registration process.

Unlike some Missouri sportsbook promos, bettors are guaranteed to receive the full $300 in bonus bets whether their qualifying wager wins or loses. There are no minimum odds requirements or restrictions on which sports markets are eligible for the qualifying bet.

Find out how we rate the Fanduel Missouri promo and how it compares to other sportsbook welcome bonuses on offer in the Show-Me State.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Key Terms & Conditions

FanDuel Missouri’s Promo Code: Step By Step Guide

Follow these simple instructions to sign up for the FanDuel Missouri promo:

Pros & Cons FanDuel Missouri Promo

FanDuel Missouri Offer Pros FanDuel Missouri Offer Cons No FanDuel Missouri promo code required Must place wager to unlock bonus bets Low deposit and wager threshold Bonus bets credited win or lose

Why This FanDuel Promo Code Offer Stands Out for Missouri Bettors

FanDuel provides one of the strongest sportsbook promos in the Show-Me State. Users will receive $300 in bonus bets which is easy to unlock with a $5 deposit and bet, with no strings attached.

There are plenty of options for your qualifying wager and to use bonus bets with NFL and college football rivalry matchups as well as NHL matches, featuring the St Louis Blues against the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs are also in NFL action later in the week on December 7 against the Houston Texans.

FanDuel has carved a reputation as one of the best-known online sportsbooks in the USA, offering a wide range of markets and competitive odds alongside the full suite of responsible gambling tools.

FanDuel’s reputation for fast payouts and excellent live betting means that is has emerged as one of the best Missouri sportsbooks on offer, and this promo is evidence of the company’s serious approach to sports betting in Missouri.

Using Your FanDuel Bonus Bets

FanDuel bonus bets worth $300 are credited instantly after your qualifying wager settles, although it can take up to 24 hours for the bonus bets to be credited in some cases.

Bettors have seven days to use them before they expire, so be sure to plan your wagers accordingly.

The good news is that your bonus bet balance can be divided across multiple bets and markets, giving you flexibility in how you use it.

FanDuel does not impose notable minimum-odds restrictions on bonus-bet wagers, and any winnings you earn from bonus bets are fully withdrawable.

FanDuel Missouri Promos

Once new customers have used their FanDuel Missouri promo code bonus, there are also promos for existing customers that make FanDuel stand out among sportsbooks, which include the following:

Profit boosts: FanDuel offer enhanced odds and profit boosts for certain markets ahead of individual games and bigger sporting events.

College basketball Wildcard Rewards: Fans of the Missouri Tigers may be keen to try out FanDuel’s college basketball promo, called Wildcard Rewards. Claim one of four prizes to boost your potential winnings from betting on Mizzou or any NCAAB games.

Parlay insurance: FanDuel provides insurance for losing parlays in the form of ‘money back if one leg loses’ or similar promos.

Touchdown Sweepstakes: Claim a touchdown sweepstakes token for selected NFL games and wager $5 or more on the anytime touchdown scorer market. If your selection scores the first TD of the game, you win a share of $1 million in bonus bets.

Featured same-game parlays: These offers come in the form of boosted odds, price boosts or similar on parlays that include wagers on different parts of one game.

Event-specific boosts: Events including the NFL playoffs or NBA Christmas slate could see special offers or boosted odds, as well as all of the above promos. Remember that FanDuel frequently updates these promotions to match key sports schedules.

Rewards: FanDuel rewards users for regular use of the sportsbook, including bonus bets, boosts, and other prizes.

FanDuel Promo vs Rival Missouri Sportsbooks

The FanDuel Promo Code offer compares favorably with other sportsbooks operating in the Show-Me State.

It follows other brands such as DraftKings and Bet365 by offering a bet and get bonus, where customers need to sign up and then place a qualifying wager once sports betting is live to secure bonus bets.

However, unlike those sportsbooks, FanDuel stipulates that there are no restrictions over where users can place their first bet on the sportsbook and no minimum odds requirements.

The FanDuel Missouri promo also does not require users to win their first bet or lose in the case of BetMGM Missouri promo to secure a payout of bonus bets. It’s a simple sign-up bonus to claim and use, with no FanDuel Missouri promo code need upon registration.

Users have plenty of freedom and time to use the bonus. It’s clear why FanDuel is regarded as one of the best sportsbooks operating in the US.

What to Know About Betting With FanDuel

FanDuel has grown into one of the most trusted names in US sports betting since its launch in 2018, now recognized as a market leader nationwide.

Beyond the FanDuel Missouri welcome offer, customers can expect a steady stream of ongoing promotions and extensive coverage across major leagues including the NFL, NBA, NHL, college sports and soccer.

The platform is known for fast, reliable payouts, top-level live betting features and an intuitive, highly rated mobile app that appeals to both new and experienced bettors.

Missouri users can also bet with confidence knowing FanDuel is fully licensed and regulated in every state it operates, offering a comprehensive suite of responsible gambling tools to help players stay in control.

Responsible Gambling

Remember that sports betting in Missouri is only open to individuals aged 21 and over.

Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun fades.

Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

It’s important not to get carried away by all the Missouri sportsbook promos on offer once online betting becomes available.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.