Virgin Bet has a range of Cheltenham offers for this year’s jump racing extravaganza, including money back specials on all four days of the festival.

There’s also a Virgin Bet Cheltenham sign up offer, which gives new customers £20 in free bets that can be wagered on the action at Prestbury Park.

With a range of Virgin Bet Cheltenham offers available, we’ve compiled a guide to the relevant promotions, including what they are, how to access them and some additional information on the overall Virgin Bet racing product.

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Offers & Features

Virgin Bet’s Cheltenham promotions are some of the best out there among horse racing betting sites to use when wagering on this year’s festival.

The best of the Virgin Bet Cheltenham offers is their money back special on certain races, with bettors able to claim up to £20 back in free bets if their horse loses.

The offer will run on all four days of the festival, with Virgin Bet announcing the money back race 48 hours in advance.

Bettors then simply need to stake between £1 and £20 on the selected race and if their horse doesn’t win, they’ll get a refund.

The free bets will be issued within two hours of the wager being settled and can be used on any market on the Virgin Bet sportsbook.

But that’s not all Virgin Bet have to offer Cheltenham punters, who can also avail the following promotions and features:

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG): Available from 10am each day on all Cheltenham races, ensuring punters always get the best possible price on their winning selections. Virgin Bet guarantees that if a customer backs a horse and the starting price is greater than that taken at the time of the bet, they’ll pay out at the starting price.

Extra Places: There are enhanced each-way terms on key races, offering more places on selected races each day of the festival.

Free Cheltenham Acca Bet: Place four Cheltenham or racing accumulators between Monday and Sunday to receive a free £5 acca bet. Qualifying wagers and the free acca bet must contain four or more legs and have minimum combined odds of 2/1.

Non-Runner No Bet: Virgin Bet offer non-runner no bet (NRNB) on all 28 races at Cheltenham. That means if a bettor backs a horse and it’s declared a non-runner, they’ll get their stake back in full.

Virgin Bet Price Boosts: Virgin Bet Cheltenham price boosts on selected runners are set to be available each day of the festival. Check to see which runner has had its Cheltenham odds enhanced on the racing section.

Live Streaming: Watch every Cheltenham race live. All you need is a funded account to be eligible to stream the action from Prestbury Park.

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Sign-Up Offer

In addition to the selection of Virgin Bet Cheltenham offers for existing customers, the bookie is running a relevant sign up offer too.

The Virgin Bet Cheltenham sign up offer gives new customers £20 in free bets bets when they stake £10.

To qualify, users must sign up via one of the links in this article and then deposit a minimum of £10 using one of Virgin Bet’s eligible methods (this excludes pre-paid credit cards, disposable and virtual cards and/or pre-paid debit cards).

Next, wager at least £10 on any market on the Virgin Bet sportsbook, including Cheltenham, at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Once the qualifying bet is placed, two £10 free bets will be credited to the account.

Free bets must be used within seven days, can’t be used on multiples and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Is There a Virgin Bet Bonus Code for Cheltenham?

Currently, there is no Virgin Bet bonus code Cheltenham offer, meaning you don’t need to use a promo code to claim the sign up offer.

Customers who register via one of our links will automatically be enrolled in the welcome promotion.

How to Get Free Spins on Virgin Bet

Punters looking for a Virgin betting Cheltenham offer that awards free spins will find they have more options available than at most betting sites:

Search for the Phoenix: Play Search for the Phoenix for free each day to be in with a chance of winning cash prizes or free spins. Select six squares on the gameboard and if punters can reveal matching symbols, they can win up to £750 or a maximum of 50 free spins.

Doubly Bubbly: Doubly Bubbly is another free-to-play game with free spins and cash prizes up for grabs. It works in the same way as Search for the Phoenix with matching symbols equalling prizes. Doubly Bubbly can be played every day, but punters can only choose one of Double Bubbly or Search for the Phoenix to play for a week.

Spin Gift: Play selected slot games to reveal the Spin Gift wheel, where punters can win up to 100 free spins.

Daily Free Spins: Wager £10 on Virgin Bet's chosen slot game for the week to receive 10 free spins for that same game. Bettors can repeat the process each day to claim another batch of free spins.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, especially during Cheltenham Festival with a number of offers and betting markets widely available. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. Never chase your losses. Always remain in control of your time and budget.

Bettors should use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

These safer gambling principles should apply whether you are using casino sites, football betting sites, bingo sites, or any other gambling medium.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

