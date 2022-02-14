Follow latest updates from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Gold medallist Kaillie Humphries of Team United States celebrates during the Women's Monobob Bobsleigh Heat 4 on day 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games (Getty Images)

It’s day 10 of the Beijing Winter Olympics and the first-ever medal for monobob is up for grabs alongside events ice dancing, freestyle skiing, and curling.

Monobob is one of the seven new sports that was added to the Games this year to increase women’s participation in bobsleigh events, making it a gender-balanced discipline having two men’s and two women’s events.

All eyes will be set on Kaillie Humphries who would be vying to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor.

Curling has pitted Team GB’s women against Canada. Eve Muirhead, whose rink won gold at Sochi 2014 while Canadian skip Jennifer Jones took gold, will be looking to make a statement for Britain.

Snowboard big air qualifying will also take place, giving a medal opportunity to GB’s Katie Ormerod. Ormerod has six career World Cup big air podiums to her name.