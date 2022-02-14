Winter Olympics - Live: New female-only Monobob debuts as team GB in ski slopestyle
Follow latest updates from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
It’s day 10 of the Beijing Winter Olympics and the first-ever medal for monobob is up for grabs alongside events ice dancing, freestyle skiing, and curling.
Monobob is one of the seven new sports that was added to the Games this year to increase women’s participation in bobsleigh events, making it a gender-balanced discipline having two men’s and two women’s events.
All eyes will be set on Kaillie Humphries who would be vying to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor.
Curling has pitted Team GB’s women against Canada. Eve Muirhead, whose rink won gold at Sochi 2014 while Canadian skip Jennifer Jones took gold, will be looking to make a statement for Britain.
Snowboard big air qualifying will also take place, giving a medal opportunity to GB’s Katie Ormerod. Ormerod has six career World Cup big air podiums to her name.
Winter Olympics 2022: Eileen Gu qualifies for slopestyle finals
America-born freestyler Eileen Gu has taken China to the slopestyle finals in freestyle skiing. The 18-year-old is competing for her mother’s home country of China at the Beijing Games.
She secured her spot in the top 12 after overcoming a number of bobbles in her first qualifying run but nailed down a second trip down the mountain to qualify.
The slopestyle final is set for Tuesday.
Winter Olympics 2022: Kaillie Humphries wins historic first monobob medal
Kaillie Humphries has won gold in the Olympic debut event women’s monobob after dominating this competition. She posted her best time in each of the first three heats and third best, taking a massive lead in the fourth,
This is her third gold medal but first for America.
Elana Meyers Taylor won silver following the fastest time in the fourth head. Canada’s Christine de Bruin took bronze.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day 10 of Winter Olympics 2022 from Beijing
