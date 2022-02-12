✕ Close IOC deflects questions on possible Russian doping case at Winter Olympics

Ice hockey super powers the US and Canada will go head to head in pool play, and without NHL players on the ice it is predicted to be a close match.

Team GB will hope to keep up its success in the final of the skeleton having won gold in the women’s event in every Olympics since 2006. In Beijing, Laura Deas will be out to match or improve on her 2018 bronze.

Snowboard cross, one the most chaotic events at the Games, will award a medal in the new mixed team event, that will see the first female across the line win the event for that country. Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale take part in the knockout event for Team GB.

Medals will also be handed out in the Ski jumping men’s large hill event and the women’s relay in cross-country skiing, where Norway and Sweden are the strong favourites.

Follow the latest update below: