Apple event – live: ‘Revolutionary’ $3,499 Vision Pro headset heralds ‘new era’
Every Apple platform updated at WWDC 2023 – alongside the introduction of a whole new one
Apple reveal augmented reality headset described as ‘most advanced device ever’
Apple held one of its biggest events of the last decade on Monday, launching a product that could redefine the way we look at the world.
The company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) began with a keynote from Apple Park in California led by CEO Tim Cook, who described the company’s new $3,499 (£2,800) Vision Pro headset as “revolutionary”.
The device combines virtual reality and augmented reality, with Apple claiming it heralds a “new era of spatial computing”.
The world’s most valuable company also used the keynote to unveil a major overhaul of its Mac lineup, as updates for its other platforms. This year, that meant the release of iOS 17 for iPhones, WatchOS 10 for Apple Watch, and a new iPadOS.
The Vision Pro also came with its own software, called VisionOS, which supports many of the same apps found on iPhones.
You can read how it unfolded here, as well as follow all the latest updates from our on-the-ground coverage of WWDC 2023.
How Apple Vision Pro's price compares to other headsets
While Apple’s Vision Pro is dubbed a mixed reality headset, social media users where quick to compare the new product with other similar devices in the market, including Meta’s VR headsets.
At its current starting price of $3500, the Vision Pro device costs more than 10 times that the Meta Quest 2 which is priced at $299 and has 128 GB of memory.
HTC’s Vive Pro 2 is now at $1209 while Sony’s Playstation VR2 costs $550.
The Meta Quest Pro, in comparison, costs $999 currently with the Facebook parent company expected to launch Quest 3 in the fall of 2023 for a starting price of $499.
While Meta has opted for the term virtual reality (VR), Apple has gone for augmented reality (AR).
Apple has also notably refrained from using the term “metaverse” in describing the environment it seeks to build with the new device, and instead opted for the phrase “spatial computing.”
Apple announces new physical, mental health features across its devices
At the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple announced new health and wellness features across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.
The tech giant announced its first-ever localised journaling app for users to chronicle their day-to-day life with the help of prompts and cues from other device use, including messaging, music listening, and exercise stats.
Apple also announced a new iOS17 Health app for iPad that brings all data in one place.
It monitors multi-device activity, helps track medications, and view interactive charts, making “your health data come to life,” according to the company.
Apple just added loads of new features to your iPhone
Update adds journaling tools, new ‘StandBy’ mode aimed at making the iPhone more useful more of the time, and tweaks to apps such as Messages and the phone app
A new feature announced yesterday also lets users log their daily emotions and moods on Apple Watch, choosing how they feel from “Very Pleasant” to “Very Unpleasant,” and explain their feelings further.
The feature also enables users to take standardised mental health assessments.
Apple also announced that it is launching new features to care for users’ vision health, including one to track how much time users spend in daylight each day.
Apple introduces new biometric authentication system
With the launch of its new mixed reality headset, Apple has introduced “Optic ID” its latest biometric security authentication technology.
This would be the tech giant’s first such authentication system for a consumer device that would be based on the details of users’ irises.
Optic ID works by analysing a user’s iris via LED light exposure, the company said at the developers event.
The obtained data from this light exposure is then compared with an Optic ID stored on the device’s Secure Enclave.
Unlike the Face ID detection system used in iPhones, the new Optic ID can even detect iris differences between identical twins, Apple said. More on other features of the new headset here:
Apple just revealed its most important product since the iPhone
Headset marks a shift towards ‘spatial computing’, says CEO Tim Cook
Over 100 games to be available on Vision Pro
More than a hundred Apple Arcade games will be available on the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, the tech giant announced yesterday at the developers conference.
With its immersive audio and support for popular game controllers, the headset could make new types of games possible bringing new worlds to gamers.
While Apple didn’t highlight any specific VR games, people can play titles like NBA 2K23 on a screen that ‘feels 100 feet wide.’
Disney partners with Apple over new Vision Pro headset
Disney’s chief Bob Iger announced yesterday that the company is starting a partnership with Apple on its new mixed-reality headset.
Mr Iger said Disney+ content would be available on the VR platform “from day one.”
“We’re constantly in search of new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire our fans by combining extraordinary creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences,” the Disney chief said, according to Insider.
“We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that can make our vision a reality,” he said, adding that the new device could bring Disney fans “closer to the characters they love.”
iPhone's autocorrect to stop changing common expletive to 'ducking'
One of the most noted announcements at Apple’s developers event was that iPhone’s autocorrect feature would now refrain from correcting one of the most common expletives to “ducking.”
“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi said.
The “ducking” substitution has long been a source of annoyance for many users who’ve had to rewrite texts – particularly when they may already be wanting to express a degree of frustration.
New VR headset has special chip to reduce motion sickness
Apple’s new Vision Pro VR headset has a specialised chip named R1 which enables the device to process data from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.
The chip processes the data from the devices within 12 milliseconds, several times faster than the blink of an eye, the tech giant claims.
The speed at which the chip processes the incoming information means there would be no latency and this could reduce issues of motion sickness, commonly reported by users of many other virtual reality headsets.
Due to the range of vision and sensor data being processed at high speed by the device, Apple says it doesn’t need controllers, but instead can use just hand gestures and eye tracking to direct user experience.
You can read more about the Vision Pro headset in this report by The Independent’s Tech Editor Andrew Griffin:
Apple just revealed its most important product since the iPhone
Headset marks a shift towards ‘spatial computing’, says CEO Tim Cook
New iOS 17 feature warns users if they receive nude photos and videos
Apple is releasing a new iPhone feature that lets users know if they receive a photo or video they may not want to see.
The Sensitive Content Warning feature appears to be specifically designed to warn adult users about nude photos and videos with a pop-up asking if they want to see the content.
“Naked photos and videos show the private body parts that are usually covered by underwear or bathing suits. It’s not your fault, but naked photos and videos can be used to hurt you,” the pop-up explains.
In addition to choosing into or out of seeing the shared content, users can tap on “ways to get help.”
“As with Communication Safety, all image and video processing for Sensitive Content Warning occurs on-device, so Apple does not get access to the content,” Apple noted in a blog post.
In addition to this feature, the tech giant also announced a range of other upgrades to iOS 17. You can read more about them here:
Apple just added loads of new features to your iPhone
Update adds journaling tools, new ‘StandBy’ mode aimed at making the iPhone more useful more of the time, and tweaks to apps such as Messages and the phone app
New tool to search for recipes directly from photos
Apple has launched a new iOS 17 computer vision feature that lets users search for recipes directly from a photo.
While the tech giant didn’t launch any significant AI updates during the conference, the new Visual Look Up feature was announced on Apple’s website.
There aren’t many details on how the feature works, but it appears photos of food will be identified on iOS 17 to enable users to find similar dishes and their recipes.
Users can pause videos to look up information on a subject by tapping on an info icon.
In a photo explaining the feature on Apple’s website, photos of a bowl of quinoa lead to recipe suggestions for other quinoa meals.
This marks another example of Apple redirecting users away from Google Search.
New feature to tell friends you've reached home safe
Apple’s new “Check In” feature lets users tell friends or family members they’ve reached their destination safely.
Once turned on, it automatically detects when the user has reached their intended destination and lets selected contacts know via Messages.
If something unexpected happens, Apple says the feature can recognise that the user is not making progress toward their destination and checks in with them.
“If they don’t respond, the feature will share useful information — like the user’s precise location, battery level, cell service status, and the last active time using their iPhone — with the contacts the user selected,” the tech giant noted.
The feature lets users choose whom they share their information with, including the destination and time duration, and the session can be ended at any time.
Information sent via the feature is also end-to-end encrypted, Apple noted, adding that only the user’s family member or friend can read it, “not Apple or anyone else.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies