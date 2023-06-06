✕ Close Apple reveal augmented reality headset described as ‘most advanced device ever’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Apple held one of its biggest events of the last decade on Monday, launching a product that could redefine the way we look at the world.

The company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) began with a keynote from Apple Park in California led by CEO Tim Cook, who described the company’s new $3,499 (£2,800) Vision Pro headset as “revolutionary”.

The device combines virtual reality and augmented reality, with Apple claiming it heralds a “new era of spatial computing”.

The world’s most valuable company also used the keynote to unveil a major overhaul of its Mac lineup, as updates for its other platforms. This year, that meant the release of iOS 17 for iPhones, WatchOS 10 for Apple Watch, and a new iPadOS.

The Vision Pro also came with its own software, called VisionOS, which supports many of the same apps found on iPhones.

You can read how it unfolded here, as well as follow all the latest updates from our on-the-ground coverage of WWDC 2023.