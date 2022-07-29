OLED and QLED TV technology are at the forefront of innovation when it comes to home-viewing picture quality. While OLED TV diodes are each individually lit, QLED technology uses a backlight that projects onto a film layer of quantum dot lights to provide a rich display that lasts.

Both displays capable of producing much deeper blacks and crisp visuals as a result, while still providing a higher picture quality than older LED displays.

Whether you are watching live sports coverage or blockbuster films from the comfort of your own home, a 4K resolution combined with high dynamic range (HDR) can offer some of the best viewing experiences.

They also offer higher processing speeds which can handle higher frame rates than standard television shows are capable of, which will be immediately apparent if you’re watching nature documentaries shot at a high frame rate or playing the latest games at 120fps.

LG C2 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV: Was £1,499, now £1,349, Currys.co.uk

Screen technology: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixels

4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR formats: Dolby Vision / HDR10 / Hybrid Log-Gamma

This offering from LG is built with gaming, films and sports events in mind, with a low input lag of 0.1ms for responsive gameplay as well as a 120Hz display for smoother frame rates.

The advertised brightness booster made possible by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor also promises brighter images with a high contrast between background and foreground imagery, by using AI upscaling and dynamic tone mapping.

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 55” 4K HDR smart TV: Was £1,499, now £1,349, Currys.co.uk

Screen technology: QLED

QLED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixels

4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR formats: Quantum HDR 2000 / HDR10+ / Hybrid Log-Gamma

As part of Samsung’s QLED offering, this model uses quantum matrix technology to control the Mini LEDs for super-fine detail and contrast. A quantum 4K processor can also automatically adjust brightness, contrast and upscale resolution to display content in 4K as well.

QN90A is also complimented by an anti-glare display along with ultra-wide viewing angles and 3D audio, thanks to 8 dedicated TV speakers arranged throughout the screen.

Sony Bravia A84K 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV: Was £1,899, now £1,709, Currys.co.uk

Screen technology: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixels

4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR formats: Dolby Vision / HDR10 / Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG)

With a “cognitive processor XR” inside the Sony A84 TV, it replicates the way eyes respond to light, depth perception and colour for enhanced viewing.

The OLED contrast pro technology also boosts colour and contrast, with XR “triluminos pro” recreating a wider palette of colours and blacks on display. With acoustic surface audio+, actuators located behind the TV vibrate to create acoustics that move with the picture on screen, with two also located on the sides to improve higher frequences for improved dialogue. Left and right subwoofers also boost bass for immersive sound at home.

With auto low-latency mode, Bravia sets are able to recognise when a console is connected and powered on, and automatically switch for more responsive gameplay and HDR tone mapping also helps optimise visuals for an improved gaming experience.

