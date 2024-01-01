The best things to do in Australia: The expert’s guide

When you think of Australia, you might picture sun-drenched beachfronts and thrilling outback road trips. But this magical destination has even more to offer.

We asked travel expert from Inspiring Travel, Ellie Dovey, to share some of her top tips and things to do in Australia on a luxury holiday.

When is the best time to go to Australia?

The climate differs across the territories, meaning it’s a case of deciding what you’d most like to see and do. For example, South Australia can be rainy and chilly in winter, but the cooler temperatures are better for exploring places like Uluru. For the Great Barrier Reef, April to November is a good time, as it’s not as humid.

There’s a lot of factors to consider, depending on what means most to you, so it always pays off to speak to an expert to get the most out of your experience. They’ll adapt your itinerary to make it work best for you.

Can you drive around Australia?

Distances are vast, particularly across the outback, so it’s usually better to cover big distances with an internal flight or by train. There are some excellent luxury rail journeys with the Ghan and Indian Pacific, which allow you to make some extra stops and enjoy more of the scenery.

If you do want to drive, there are some driving routes I recommend. Adelaide to Melbourne is one of my favourite road trips, with a stop at 12 Apostles for the sunset. If you drive from Perth to Exmouth, you can head through Pinnacles Desert and Shell Beach. Or, you could drive from Byron Bay to Brisbane, taking a detour through the mountains.

What stop-overs are best to add on?

I always make the most of any stopovers! Singapore, Malaysia and Bangkok are all worth visiting on your journey. You can stop to relax on the beaches of Kuala Lumpur or explore the super-cities.

How many times should you visit?

So many people think Australia is a ‘once in a lifetime’ type of place. However, I’ve been numerous times over the years and always experience something new or different. The journey is a lot easier than you might think and there are so many sides of Australia to discover– there’s nature, wildlife, food, cities, wine… the list goes on!

Where to go & things to do in Australia

Based on my last few trips, I’ve chosen some of my personal highlights when it comes to places to see and things to do in Australia.

Winemaking in Margaret River

Discover how some of the finest wines in Australia are made at the Voyager Estate in the Margaret River region (Inspiring Travel)

I recommend visiting the renowned Voyager Estate in the Margaret River region to see how some of Australia’s finest wines are brought to life. You can wander the vineyards, learn how the wine is produced and sample a delicious wine paired menu at the estate restaurant. This area is really beautiful and you can also head out on a whale watching boat trip.

Adelaide Oval tour

This is the perfect thing to do in Australia for sports fans! Join an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of the Adelaide Oval Stadium, the home of professional cricket, Australian rules football and rugby. See the 100-year-old heritage-listed scoreboard and visit the players’ changing rooms.

Sydney

“I recommend a luxury cruise across the harbour – you can sip on Champagne as you admire the iconic skyline” (Shutterstock)

One of the highlights of Sydney for me was actually my hotel, Capella Sydney. Featuring fabulous welcome drinks on arrival, a homely vibe to my room and a beautiful spa area for relaxing, what more is there to ask for?! For an extra special experience, I recommend a luxury cruise across the harbour – you can sip on Champagne as you admire the iconic skyline.

Byron Bay

Lighthouse Beach in Byron Bay is a particular hotspot for whale watching (Shutterstock)

A gorgeous surfing town with an array of boutiques, cafés, bars and restaurants, there’s always something to do in Byron Bay. Cape Byron is an unmissable attraction with many walking trails while the beautiful beaches are mesmerising – Lighthouse Beach a particular hotspot for whale watching! For the best experience, stay for three nights, just to fit in all these incredible experiences.

Melbourne

Right out of the gates, Melbourne blew me away. Not only can you admire penguins on Phillip Island, but the rugged coastline and stunning beaches give way to the excellent Great Ocean Road. During my visit, the new Ritz Carlton Melbourne really stood out with its beautiful modern artwork and breathtaking views of Mornington Peninsula.

Uluru

For amazing views of Uluru, check in to luxury desert camp Longitude 131 (Shutterstock)

The luxury desert camp, Longitude 131, is a must. From the comfort of your own bed, you can see the phenomenal Uluru, while the indulgent spa treatments were out of this world. However, my personal favourite, and something entirely unique, is the Wintjiri Wiru – a breathtaking cultural storytelling experience featuring a dazzling drone display depicting an ancient Anangu tale.

Kangaroo Island

Exploring Kangaroo Island was a dream come true for me. Over two days, I was able to spot the titular kangaroos among other magnificent creatures such as wallabies, koalas, seals and even echidnas! The local wine and seafood barbecue lunch combination is utterly divine and perfectly set up with a purpose-built tipi overhead.

Kimberly & El Questro

Expect ancient caves, amazing gorges and crashing waterfalls at Kimberly and El Questro (Inspiring Travel)

The Kimberly region in Western Australia is stunning. This sprawling outback comprises ancient caves, spectacular gorges and towering waterfalls. I suggest a trip to the El Questro Homestead for an Australian safari experience immersed in the wilderness. You can horse ride, go bird watching, take on hiking trails and spot local wildlife, including creeping crocodiles!

Ningaloo Reef

Ningaloo Reef is harder to get to than the Great Barrier Reef, but incredibly rewarding (Shutterstock)

You’ve heard of the Great Barrier Reef, but do you know about Ningaloo Reef? It’s harder to get to, but incredibly rewarding. You can swim off the beach and into the world’s largest fringing reef. The waters are known for their gentle whale sharks, who you can see with guided snorkel trips.

