Bored of the beach? Stay at these luxury Italian Lake hotels instead

Italy offers some of the world’s most alluring lakes. Be it the glistening shores of Lake Como or Lake Garda, you’ll find peace and quiet among the mountain landscapes and serene waters. Spend your days feasting on deliciously fresh cuisine and sipping fine wine, browsing charming boutiques or cruising across the glassy surfaces on an elegant boat ride for a relaxing holiday that rivals any beachfront.

To help you get started, the Inspiring Travel experts have picked three of the best luxury hotels on the Italian lakes for your next escape.

Eden Reserve Lake Garda

Admire the vast expanse of Lake Garda at Eden Reserve Hotel & Villas (Inspiring Travel)

Tracing the edges of Northern Italy, Lake Garda is the largest of Italy’s lakes. It’s renowned for its fine wines, hearty Italian cuisine and its charming historic towns that line the shores.

We recommend you admire the lake’s vast expanse from the hilltops of Eden Reserve Hotel & Villas, a unique boutique retreat hidden away in the pretty town of Gardone Riviera. From here, you can hike around the lake, or glide across to Isola del Garda on a speedy Frauscher boat. Be sure to visit the famed nearby estate, Vittoriale degli Italiani, where Italian writer Gabriele D’Annunzio once lived.

“The cuisine at La Celeste was amazing, especially when complemented by some regional wine, and views of the sun setting over the lake.” - Alice Tetlow, Senior Product Executive

Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como

Soak up views across Lake Como at Grand Hotel Tremezzo (Inspiring Travel)

Coined as ‘the Italian pearl’, Lake Como is known for its effortless elegance. Graceful villas line the shores, one of which is famously owned by George Clooney, only adding to its appeal.

Perched along the water’s edge is the iconic Grand Hotel Tremezzo, gazing up into the Grigne mountains. Set right on the water’s edge, the hotel is famed for its ‘water on water’ swimming pool, where you can feel fully immersed in the lake’s beauty. To explore the famed town of Bellagio, just hop into the hotel’s private boat. To appreciate the scenery from afar, take part in an artist-led painting lesson at the highest point of the hotel’s grounds.

“It’s one of the most breathtaking hotels I’ve ever stayed at. My favourite thing was the floating pool on the lake – such a special touch!” - Sam Morris, Travel Relationship Manager

Passalacqua, Lake Como

Passalacqua, on the edge of Lake Como, was once a grand private villa that counted Napoleon Bonaparte and Winston Churchill among its guests (Ruben Ortiz)

For a lavish stay on the edge of Lake Como, Passalacqua is hard to beat. The sister property to the iconic Grand Hotel Tremezzo was once an 18th-century private villa, welcoming Vincenzo Bellini, Napoleon Bonaparte and Winston Churchill through its gates.

Now open as a 24-room hideaway, it invites you to enjoy a wealth of activities by Italy’s most beautiful lake. Saunter through seven acres of manicured gardens, relax in the spa, join a gelato-making class, or share a bottle of wine and watch a film under the stars. Stroll around the markets of Moltrasio that climb the hill behind the hotel, or board the hotel’s vintage boat from the private dock to sightsee. Look out for Villa Balbianello, the backdrop for films such as Casino Royale.

“This historic building has many fascinating secrets. Under the gardens lies a once hidden passageway which now houses an atmospheric sauna and steam room – you must see it!” – Lucy Greenwell, Travel Specialist

