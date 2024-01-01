The best Caribbean resorts beyond Barbados & Antigua

Boasting immaculate white-sand beaches, gin-clear waters and endless sunshine, the best Caribbean resorts are highly sought-after.

But with so many visitors flocking to these paradisical shores, is there anywhere left in the Caribbean you can truly get away from it all? Beyond the draw of iconic islands, such as Barbados and Antigua, the Caribbean is home to some less-travelled gems, where you can experience more of the region’s stunning resorts without the crowds.

While they may not offer the convenience of direct flight routes, being ever-so-slightly less accessible has ensured these islands have remained unspoilt. Add to that the few luxury resorts on their pristine shorelines and you’re left with some of the most exclusive spots in the Caribbean. Trust us on this one – they’re well worth the additional short flight!

Rosewood Little Dix Bay, British Virgin Islands

Enjoy some secluded luxury at the Rosewood Little Dix Bay in the British Virgin Islands (Inspiring Travel)

Made up of 60 small islands, the British Virgin Islands boast some of the most exclusive havens on the planet. Think deserted white-sand beaches, prehistoric-style boulders and rugged hilltops for panoramic views – not to mention 21 National Parks for scenic hiking trails. Experience it at its best from Rosewood Little Dix Bay, a renowned Caribbean resort set on a pristine half-mile curve of white sand beach.

“Opt for a beach or hillside for additional privacy. Be sure to take the water taxi to the seven secluded Virgin Gorda beaches for a picnic and a day of snorkelling.” – Alex Longworth, Inspiring Travel Specialist

Petit St Vincent, St Vincent & the Grenadines

Immerse yourself in the Caribbean’s vibrant marine life during your stay at Petit St Vincent in the Grenadine Islands (Inspiring Travel)

The Grenadines are perfect for immersing yourself in the Caribbean’s vibrant marine life. Take to the crystalline waters around the reef-lined islands of Bequia, Canouan and the Tobago Cays for a day of sailing, a must when exploring the area. To really make the most of the beautiful Caribbean waters, stay at Petit St Vincent. This tranquil resort has its own Jean-Michel Cousteau Dive Centre that caters to beginners and PADI-certified divers.

“Come here if you really want to switch off – there are no phones, TVs or internet, so you can truly set your watch to ‘Caribbean time’!” – Clare Mullet, Inspiring Travel Specialist

Le Toiny, St Barths

The prestigious resort of Le Toiny in St Barths is a favourite among the sophisticated yacht crowds (Inspiring Travel)

Visit glamorous St Barths for sophisticated French culture, designer-labels and isolated beaches. The island is a popular stopover for yacht crowds, and resorts are highly sought-after. One of the most prestigious addresses is Le Toiny, a boutique Caribbean resort where private pools with sea views come as standard across all 22 suites. At the Beach Club, sip on cocktails in the refreshing beachfront pool.

“Le Toiny has one of the best restaurants on the island. It has beautiful sea views and an open kitchen, making for a laidback yet elegant atmosphere.” – Sam Morris, Inspiring Travel Specialist

Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla

Get a taste of Anguilla’s famously good dining scene during your stay at Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel (Inspiring Travel)

With its bevy of beautiful beaches, Anguilla is ideal for an exclusive low-key escape – the kind of place celebrities retreat to, just to blend in. The island is known for its exceptional dining scene, something you can get a taste of at Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel. This excellent Caribbean resort has four beautiful restaurants, including ‘Cip’s by Cipriani’, bringing a taste of the removed Italian restaurant to Anguilla.

“This hotel is set on the stunning Maunday’s Bay, one of the best beaches in the Caribbean. I love the vintage food truck, serving rum punch and barbecue tapas with calypso music!” – Jasmine Murphy, Inspiring Travel Specialist

Secret Bay, Dominica

Privacy is the name of the game at Secret Bay in Dominica, where you’ll find the Caribbean’s most secluded swimmable beach (Inspiring Travel)

Nestled on the clifftops of the north-west coast of Dominica, Secret Bay harbours the Caribbean’s most secluded swimmable beach. Drink in the sea views from your villa’s private plunge pool, or venture down to the waves below for a splash in the sea. In true Relais & Châteaux style, this hotel provides a dedicated villa host to make every moment extra special.

“Adventurers will love straying away from the sands to Dominica’s verdant rainforest with a half-day canyoning experience. Race into waterfalls and dive into crystal clear pools to connect with nature, or head out in a boat to catch your own lionfish for the Secret Bay chef to cook freshly for you.” – Alex Longworth, Inspiring Travel Specialist

Amanyara, Turks & Caicos

Indulge in island-inspired spa treatments at Amanyara on the Turks & Caicos island of Providenciales (Inspiring Travel)

On the main Turk & Caicos island of Providenciales, stay at Amanyara on the north-western tip where just 40 pavilions and villas are sprinkled along the secluded shores of an 18,000-acre nature reserve. Its excellent spa serves up island-inspired treatments infused with Provos coconut oil, known for its healing and anti-ageing properties. This Caribbean retreat is so exclusive that you’ll likely snorkel and sunbathe all day without seeing another soul.

“Amanyara is perfectly placed for snorkelling the pristine coral reefs in the North West Point Marine National Park. Kids can get involved to, with fun activities to help them learn more about conservation.” – Jackie Sampson, Inspiring Travel Specialist

Inspiring Travel have been creating tailor-made luxury holidays to the Caribbean for 50 years. Speak to their Travel Specialists for more advice on the best Caribbean resorts and how they can personalise a bespoke experience for you.