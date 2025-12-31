Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cape Verde is ideal for those wanting almost-guaranteed sunshine, without the time or budget that’s required to visit the Caribbean. Situated 350 miles off West Africa, Cape Verde is an archipelago of 10 islands and a number of islets in the eastern Atlantic. The habitable islands are all different from each other and well worth exploring. Boa Vista, for example, has quiet villages and peaceful corners, while Sal offers vibrant nightlife and a varied selection of restaurants and bars. Alternatively, Fogo has minimal accommodation, but its dramatic landscape shaped by volcanic craters is something to behold.

The host of activities available – from enjoying watersports to exploring the diverse landscapes – includes whale watching around March and April, and turtle spotting around July and August. Be warned, however, that Cape Verde is very windy, especially in winter. Of course, the idea of what makes a top hotel is down to individual preference, so we have selected those with different strengths – covering comfort, design features, variety of activities, value for money and more.

Ben West has visited virtually all of the islands over the last few years and says: Cape Verde’s islands are fabulously varied, and you’ll no doubt wish to explore more than one when you visit. However, if you want to island hop be sure to build in lots of time, as ferries and internal flights often experience delays and cancellations. Ben West

The best hotels in Cape Verde

1. Spinguera Ecolodge hotel

Boa Vista

open image in gallery For low-key luxury, stay at Spinguera Ecolodge ( Spinguera Ecolodge )

Painstakingly restored from being an abandoned old village, this eco-lodge on the north coast of the island prioritises social impact, environmental preservation and an appreciation of local cultures and traditions. The luxury here is quiet and understated: think gorgeous decor using natural materials, a stunning, tranquil location, simple living and comfortable surroundings, plus attention to every detail. Activities can be organised, such as massages, guided off-road tours, fishing, surfing, windsurfing, kitesurfing, snorkelling, diving and nature walks to observe sea turtles nesting, birdwatching, stargazing and whale watching.

Address: Espingueira, Ilha da Boavista, 5100

Price: From £181

Book now

2. Hotel Morabeza

Sal

open image in gallery This hotel caters to families, but still has adult-only areas to enjoy ( Hotel Morabeza )

This popular beachside hotel was built in the 1960s and has since been enlarged. It is great for families, but also has an adults-only area with comfortable executive rooms and suites away from the main hotel, plus a pool where children are not allowed. Eat seafood at the beach club right on the sand, or you can opt for the more formal terrace restaurant. The hotel is situated at Santa Maria, the island’s main town, so there are plenty of shops, restaurants, bars and cafes to discover. The main hotel has a further two pools, tennis courts, a gym, fitness course and small spa, with volleyball, archery, petanque and more to enjoy. There’s also an independently-owned diving centre, a jetski centre, and watersports are available on the beach, where you can also walk to the nearby pier to see the fishermen with their morning catches.

Address: Caixa Postal 33, Santa Maria, Ilha do Sal, 4111

Price: From £110

Book now

3. Colonial Guest House hotel

Fogo

open image in gallery Colonial Guest House is found on the island of Fogo ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This charming and colourful guesthouse is not only budget-friendly, but also full of character. Family-run, it has a great central location in the island’s capital, Sao Filipe. The building dates from 1883 and has the distinctive sobrado style from the Portuguese colonial era. Boasting large rooms and high ceilings, it has a small pool, a restaurant and bar. In the unlikely event you want to stray from this tranquil haven, Sao Filipe’s shops, restaurants and bars are just steps away, and a guided tour of the volcanic craters is a must.

Address: Alto Sao Pedro, Sao Filipe, Fogo

Price: From £81

Book now

4. Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa hotel

Sal

open image in gallery Stay at this all-inclusive hotel on your next trip to Cape Verde ( Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa )

With a great location just a five-minute drive from Santa Maria town, 15 minutes from the airport, and right on the beach, this all-inclusive hotel has an impressive and extensive range of facilities. They include four pools, a spa with treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy area, hydromassage, steam room and sauna, plus six restaurants providing a wide choice of cuisine and eight beach bars. Children are provided with entertainment and activities for different age groups in three spaces with games, sports, workshops, a mini-disco, mini-cinema, video games, a waterpark and more.

Address: ZDTI Algodoeiro, Santa Maria, Sal

Price: From £226

Book now

5. Casa da Djedja hotel

Sao Vicente

open image in gallery Berber-inspired decor is found at this boutique guesthouse ( Casa da Djedja )

This lovely boutique guesthouse has some gorgeous features, such as intricately-carved wooden headboards and stylish Berber-inspired decor. It is located on a quiet street near the seafront and beach in the historic heart of Mindelo, a lively port city with great nightlife, a lively market, and colourful colonial houses set against rugged mountains beyond. There’s a terrace with city views and a dining room with a veranda overlooking a lovely courtyard garden. The friendly, knowledgeable staff can organise activities like turtle watching, cycling, windsurfing, snorkelling and much more. The nine stylish rooms boast attractive touches like high ceilings, large oak windows and doors founded upon the Portuguese architecture reflecting the colonial heritage of the islands. Some have terraces or balconies.

Address: Rua Unidade Africana 13, Mindelo 2110, Sao Vicente

Price: From £110

Book now

6. Aquiles Eco Hotel

Sao Vicente

open image in gallery Anquiles Eco Resort is only a 15-minute drive from Mindelo ( Getty Images )

Situated in the village square, this hotel is very popular due to its eco-credentials, budget-friendly pricing, unique design and character. Just 30 metres from the beach, each simply-furnished room has a balcony. Natural materials abound throughout the hotel, and the furniture is made from recycled wood. There’s a lounge although no restaurant, however breakfast is still served. Local artisans and workers built the hotel, it is run by local people and the hotel states its social purpose to help the economy of the village. Guests are encouraged to experience local life as much as possible, taking meals in the small village restaurants, or perhaps going fishing with the local fishermen in their traditional boats. Mindelo city is seven kilometres away.

Address: Sao Pedro 1234, Sao Vicente

Price: From £57

Book now

7. King Fisher Village hotel

Santiago

open image in gallery For an eco-friendly choice, check out this boutique ( King Fisher Village )

This lovely eco-boutique hideaway is located in the tranquil fishing village of Tarrafal, at the very north of the island. Simple and unpretentious, it is attractively and comfortably laid out, with a variety of rooms and apartments to choose from and quality materials, such as mahogany. Each has its own terrace with inviting sun loungers, for enjoying the lovely ocean view, and as well as the nearby beach there is a natural seawater pool. Biking, hiking, boating, canoeing, surfing and snorkelling are all options, and massages are also available. The restaurant offers high-quality cuisine too.

Address: Santo Amaro Abade, Ponta de Atum, Proximo da Praia, 7110 Cidade do Tarrafal, Santiago

Price: From £101

Book now

8. Casa Cavoquinho hotel

Santo Antao

open image in gallery Casa Cavoquinho offers a budget-friendly stay high in the mountains ( Casa Cavoquinho )

This is a great budget option if you’re looking to stay and hike amongst wonderful mountain landscapes, rather than flop on the beach. Located in the Cabo de Ribeira (Paul Valley), this guesthouse/eco-lodge has communal areas including two terraces with great valley views. A small, simple daily menu uses seasonal produce, much of it from local farmers or the garden. What is offered is not luxury, but genuine hospitality, simple comfort, and a strong connection to the local community. Guests often say they feel ‘at home’ here.

Address: Cha De Manuel Dos Santos Paul, Santo Antao 1210

Price: From £72

Book now

9. Mansa Marina Hotel

Sao Vicente

open image in gallery For a simple boutique stay, head to Mansa Marina ( Mansa Marina Hotel )

This boutique hotel makes an ideal base for exploring the historic port city of Mindelo and its bustling central market, fish market, restaurants and nightlife as well as Sao Vicente’s low-key sights further afield. It is located on the harbourfront, by colourful colonial houses. The 32 comfortable, luxurious rooms incorporate natural materials such as wood and rattan, while the gardens are populated with plants. The swimming pool enjoys magnificent views of Monte Cara and Porto Grande Bay. There’s an al fresco restaurant serving delicious local culinary creations and a bar too.

Address: Avenida Marginal, Mindelo, Sao Vicente

Price: From £87

Book now

10. Hotel Riu Funana

Sal

open image in gallery Families will enjoy a stay at Hotel Riu Funana ( Hotel Riu Funana )

With what it offers overall, from its varied facilities and activities to the comfortable accommodation and range of culinary choices, this all-inclusive hotel situated by a powder-soft beach emerges as one of the best in Cape Verde. All the rooms have large beds and a balcony or terrace and facilities include two pools with hydromassage areas and a swim-up bar, and a children’s pool. There is access to a neighbouring waterpark, a spa, numerous restaurants and bars, and a nightclub as well as an evening entertainment programme. A kids’ club is on hand to entertain the children too.

Address: Cabocan Lote A2, A3, Santa Maria

Price: From £196

Book now

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What currency do I need?

The currency of Cape Verde is the Cape Verdean escudo (CVE).

When is the best time of year to visit Cape Verde?

Cape Verde has positioned itself as a popular holiday destination due to its year-round warm weather and generally low rainfall, providing a pleasant climate for relaxation and days lounging on the beach. There can be some torrential rainy periods, however, from mid-August to mid-October, which can cause flooding and landslides. The FCDO advises travellers to monitor local weather reports and expect difficulties when travelling to affected areas during this season.

For the hottest months, visit Cape Verde in September for peak temperatures of 30C, or August and October for highs of 29C. Peak temperatures, however, don’t fall below 25C, so there is hardly a bad time to visit when it comes to weather.

Where is the nicest place to go in Cape Verde?

The sandy island of Sal, the dune-packed island of Boa Vista and the archipelago’s cultural hub Sao Vicente are some of the best places to visit in Cape Verde.