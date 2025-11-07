The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
W Maldives hotel review
Located on North Ari Atoll’s award-winning house reef, Tara Cobham dives in to explain the luxury resort’s innovative events and dynamic energy, following a transformative renovation this year
This luxurious five-star private island resort in the middle of the Indian Ocean offers everything hoped for from a Maldivian paradise escape, with overwater villas, a castaway island, stunning natural beauty, 24/7 service, and standout cuisine, alongside unique cultural happenings that provide a vibrant global edge
Location
W Maldives is located on the naturally heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll. Velana International Airport near Malé, the Maldivian capital, connects the Maldives to major airports around the world, including direct flights to and from London Heathrow. Representatives from W Maldives will escort you from the airport to its lounge, where you can enjoy food and drinks while waiting for your seaplane. The hotel is a scenic 25-30 minute seaplane ride from Malé. During the rainy season, the timetable can be weather-dependent, with those susceptible to travel sickness advised to prepare. Waving W Maldives staff will greet you as your plane lands, a hallmark of the hotel known as the ‘Original Wavemaker’. What may have been a lengthy journey will be forgotten as you step off and suddenly feel worlds away.
Watch: Mauritius vs Maldives: Which is the paradise island for you?
The vibe
The hotel really does exemplify the ultimate Maldivian escape, showcasing quiet, timeless luxury amid the island’s enchanting, wild beauty – but with exciting, contemporary twists as an ode to its past. W Maldives, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy, reopened in March after undergoing a full-scale renovation over 10 months, aimed at not only transforming the hotel’s look but also its energy. Opening in 2006, W Maldives pioneered a bold, design-driven style of luxury in the Maldives, and even became known as the partygoers’ island at one point. Its new era is about holding onto this spirit, but focusing more on refined luxury as well as experiences centred around creativity and wellbeing. It is a private resort spread across the island, which is surrounded by the sparkling Indian Ocean and set on an extraordinary house reef that has been recognised as the Maldives’ best by Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia for the past two years.
The design aims to balance tranquillity and adventure. It is stylish and sleek, with a striking, sculptural water slide in mirror-polished steel standing in the main pool – and also natural and spacious, taking inspiration from the Maldives themselves. Since the renovation, a variety of cultural events are put on by W Maldives monthly, involving food, art, music and wellness, such as mixology takeovers, music showcases and wellness sessions under the stars.
Flavors Unscripted is a unique culinary series the hotel has introduced, featuring collaborations with international chefs and aimed at combining gastronomic creativity from around the world with the island’s input. In October, the lineup featured sought-after Balinese chefs Benjamin Cross, Chris Smith, and Stephen Moore, who put on two delicious nights of tasting menus with wine pairings.
Service
Hotel staff are very attentive and go over and above. W Maldives has a ‘whatever/whenever’ butler service, which means guests can contact staff for anything they need, 24/7.
Bed and bath
Blending indoor and outdoor space, there are 77 villas in total – all are large, light and airy, but enjoy cosy features such as deep, inviting baths. Beds are big, comfortable and covered in crisp white sheets, while amenities include rain showers, bathrobes and slippers, and a mini bar. The hotel features the Maldives’ signature overwater villas, which at W Maldives take cues from the patterns of whale sharks, with a blue colour scheme and a glass window in the floor to peer into the ocean. The standout element of these rooms has to be their overwater location, with an incredible ocean view from the bed. Meanwhile, the beach villas channel the textures of mangroves, featuring orange colours, dark woods and leafy foliage. These rooms enjoy a sheltered rooftop with a hanging sofa, while guests can step right onto the beach from their villa.
Read more: I’ve been on holiday to the Maldives eight times – this is the best way to do it
Food and drink
W Maldives offers three restaurants and two bars – all newly redesigned, and providing a variety of global flavours, but crafted using fresh local ingredients, with dietary requirements accommodated. The resort’s signature fine dining restaurant FISH is a sustainable ocean-to-table concept, while FIRE is a more relaxed beachside smokehouse, serving grilled dishes. Located nearby is SIP, an overwater Latin American-inspired bar, perfect for an early evening drink and spectacular sunset views. WET Deck is the poolside bar that offers light bites throughout the day and cocktails and music into the evening. Then there is KITCHEN, the all-day dining venue, which is also where guests gather for a breakfast buffet. The spread is incredibly varied, from smoothies, cereals, acai bowls and fresh fruit, to Maldivian curries, wok-fried noodles, omelettes, a salad bar, cold cuts, cheese and sweet treats.
Facilities
Home to over 300 species of marine life, including turtles and reef sharks, guests have direct access to the reef’s coral gardens, with snorkelling and diving experiences right from the steps of their villa. There is a spa, gym, and main pool as well as pools with the rooms. Guests can also visit the nearby private castaway island, Gaathafushi, via a five-minute speedboat ride, where many a proposal has been made.
Disability access
Accessibility assistance can be arranged upon request, and the resort is mostly flat, but the transport via seaplane is not particularly accessible.
Pet policy
Pets are not permitted.
Check in/check out
Check in from 2pm; Check out 12pm.
Family friendly?
The hotel welcomes families, with larger villas available, although there is no dedicated Kids’ Club.
At a glance
Best thing: The magnificent natural beauty that is unlike anywhere else, especially the crystal-clear waters and marine life.
Perfect for: Couples on their honeymoon.
Not right for: Party people or those on a budget.
Instagram from: The stunning private castaway island, Gaathafushi.
Address: W Maldives, Fesdu Island, North Ari Atoll, Male, 09110, Maldives
Phone: +960 666-2222
Website: Marriott.com
Read more: Can an all-inclusive resort still be luxurious? At this island paradise it can
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments