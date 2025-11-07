W Maldives hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This luxurious five-star private island resort in the middle of the Indian Ocean offers everything hoped for from a Maldivian paradise escape, with overwater villas, a castaway island, stunning natural beauty, 24/7 service, and standout cuisine, alongside unique cultural happenings that provide a vibrant global edge

Location

W Maldives is located on the naturally heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll. Velana International Airport near Malé, the Maldivian capital, connects the Maldives to major airports around the world, including direct flights to and from London Heathrow. Representatives from W Maldives will escort you from the airport to its lounge, where you can enjoy food and drinks while waiting for your seaplane. The hotel is a scenic 25-30 minute seaplane ride from Malé. During the rainy season, the timetable can be weather-dependent, with those susceptible to travel sickness advised to prepare. Waving W Maldives staff will greet you as your plane lands, a hallmark of the hotel known as the ‘Original Wavemaker’. What may have been a lengthy journey will be forgotten as you step off and suddenly feel worlds away.

Watch: Mauritius vs Maldives: Which is the paradise island for you?

The vibe

open image in gallery W Maldives is a scenic 25-30 minute seaplane ride from Malé ( W Maldives )

The hotel really does exemplify the ultimate Maldivian escape, showcasing quiet, timeless luxury amid the island’s enchanting, wild beauty – but with exciting, contemporary twists as an ode to its past. W Maldives, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy, reopened in March after undergoing a full-scale renovation over 10 months, aimed at not only transforming the hotel’s look but also its energy. Opening in 2006, W Maldives pioneered a bold, design-driven style of luxury in the Maldives, and even became known as the partygoers’ island at one point. Its new era is about holding onto this spirit, but focusing more on refined luxury as well as experiences centred around creativity and wellbeing. It is a private resort spread across the island, which is surrounded by the sparkling Indian Ocean and set on an extraordinary house reef that has been recognised as the Maldives’ best by Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia for the past two years.

open image in gallery Home to over 300 species of marine life, including turtles and reef sharks, W Maldives guests have direct access to the reef’s coral gardens, with snorkelling and diving experiences from the steps of their villa ( Tara Cobham / The Independent )

The design aims to balance tranquillity and adventure. It is stylish and sleek, with a striking, sculptural water slide in mirror-polished steel standing in the main pool – and also natural and spacious, taking inspiration from the Maldives themselves. Since the renovation, a variety of cultural events are put on by W Maldives monthly, involving food, art, music and wellness, such as mixology takeovers, music showcases and wellness sessions under the stars.

open image in gallery In October, the Flavors Unscripted lineup at W Maldives featured sought-after Balinese chefs Benjamin Cross, Chris Smith, and Stephen Moore, who put on two delicious nights of tasting menus with wine pairings ( Tara Cobham / The Independent )

Flavors Unscripted is a unique culinary series the hotel has introduced, featuring collaborations with international chefs and aimed at combining gastronomic creativity from around the world with the island’s input. In October, the lineup featured sought-after Balinese chefs Benjamin Cross, Chris Smith, and Stephen Moore, who put on two delicious nights of tasting menus with wine pairings.

Service

Hotel staff are very attentive and go over and above. W Maldives has a ‘whatever/whenever’ butler service, which means guests can contact staff for anything they need, 24/7.

open image in gallery W Maldives features the islands’ signature overwater villas ( W Maldives )

Bed and bath

Blending indoor and outdoor space, there are 77 villas in total – all are large, light and airy, but enjoy cosy features such as deep, inviting baths. Beds are big, comfortable and covered in crisp white sheets, while amenities include rain showers, bathrobes and slippers, and a mini bar. The hotel features the Maldives’ signature overwater villas, which at W Maldives take cues from the patterns of whale sharks, with a blue colour scheme and a glass window in the floor to peer into the ocean. The standout element of these rooms has to be their overwater location, with an incredible ocean view from the bed. Meanwhile, the beach villas channel the textures of mangroves, featuring orange colours, dark woods and leafy foliage. These rooms enjoy a sheltered rooftop with a hanging sofa, while guests can step right onto the beach from their villa.

open image in gallery W Maldives’ beach villas channel the textures of mangroves, featuring orange colours, dark woods and leafy foliage ( W Maldives )

Read more: I’ve been on holiday to the Maldives eight times – this is the best way to do it

Food and drink

W Maldives offers three restaurants and two bars – all newly redesigned, and providing a variety of global flavours, but crafted using fresh local ingredients, with dietary requirements accommodated. The resort’s signature fine dining restaurant FISH is a sustainable ocean-to-table concept, while FIRE is a more relaxed beachside smokehouse, serving grilled dishes. Located nearby is SIP, an overwater Latin American-inspired bar, perfect for an early evening drink and spectacular sunset views. WET Deck is the poolside bar that offers light bites throughout the day and cocktails and music into the evening. Then there is KITCHEN, the all-day dining venue, which is also where guests gather for a breakfast buffet. The spread is incredibly varied, from smoothies, cereals, acai bowls and fresh fruit, to Maldivian curries, wok-fried noodles, omelettes, a salad bar, cold cuts, cheese and sweet treats.

open image in gallery SIP is W Maldives’ overwater Latin American-inspired bar, perfect for an early evening drink and spectacular sunset views ( W Maldives )

Facilities

Home to over 300 species of marine life, including turtles and reef sharks, guests have direct access to the reef’s coral gardens, with snorkelling and diving experiences right from the steps of their villa. There is a spa, gym, and main pool as well as pools with the rooms. Guests can also visit the nearby private castaway island, Gaathafushi, via a five-minute speedboat ride, where many a proposal has been made.

open image in gallery W Maldives has a nearby private castaway island, Gaathafushi, which guests can visit via a five-minute speedboat ride ( W Maldives )

Disability access

Accessibility assistance can be arranged upon request, and the resort is mostly flat, but the transport via seaplane is not particularly accessible.

Pet policy

Pets are not permitted.

Check in/check out

Check in from 2pm; Check out 12pm.

Family friendly?

The hotel welcomes families, with larger villas available, although there is no dedicated Kids’ Club.

At a glance

open image in gallery W Maldives’ design is stylish and sleek, with a striking, sculptural water slide in mirror-polished steel standing in the main pool ( W Maldives )

Best thing: The magnificent natural beauty that is unlike anywhere else, especially the crystal-clear waters and marine life.

Perfect for: Couples on their honeymoon.

Not right for: Party people or those on a budget.

Instagram from: The stunning private castaway island, Gaathafushi.

Address: W Maldives, Fesdu Island, North Ari Atoll, Male, 09110, Maldives

Phone: +960 666-2222

Website: Marriott.com

Read more: Can an all-inclusive resort still be luxurious? At this island paradise it can