Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Where you decide to stay in Los Angeles might be the single most important decision you make for your upcoming trip to the city. Location is everything in the sprawling metropolis, where locals speak in minutes not miles (thanks to LA traffic).

The hotel you choose will largely depend on where you decide to spend most of your time in Los Angeles: the Eastside, Westside or somewhere in the middle. There are so many neighbourhoods worth exploring, from bustling Koreatown to the laid back Echo Park, but your base will be key – especially if you’re only in the city for a few days and want to make the most of your time.

So, whether you’re looking to stay where the Hollywood stars are, plan to kick back in the California sun, or you want to be situated near the city’s main museums and attractions, here is a list of our favourite hotels in Los Angeles.

The best hotels in Los Angeles are:

Best for a romantic getaway: The Langham, Huntington

Neighbourhood: Pasadena

(The Langham)

About 35 minutes from the centre of Los Angeles, you’ll find this enchanting 23-acre property, boasting classic architecture and a romantic facade reminiscent of a Disney fairytale. Spacious guest rooms are both timeless and elegant with Italian marble bathrooms, dark-wood furniture, and jewel-toned curtains. There are plenty of dining options to choose from on the property, including The Royce, an upscale steakhouse; the Terrace serving California fare, and poolside comfort food by The Hideaway. Not to mention the afternoon tea – a signature experience at The Langham. If you fancy a day of exploration, you’ll conveniently find several attractions nearby, including The Rose Bowl, the Norton Simon Museum, and The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Garden.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for minimalists: The West Hollywood Edition

Neighbourhood: West Hollywood

(The West Hollywood Edition)

If the signature Le Labo scent wafting through the lobby doesn’t make you fall in love with the hotel than maybe the chic interiors will. Neutral tones, floor-to-ceiling windows and light-wood furnishings give the rooms a fresh and airy feel. Upgrade to a terrace suite and enjoy luxurious amenities, including a standalone bath and rainfall showers, which will make it hard to leave your room. Head to the rooftop to enjoy cocktails alfresco or lounge poolside, overlooking panoramic views of the city.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for design-lovers: Santa Monica Proper Hotel

Neighbourhood: Santa Monica

(The Ingalls)

Designer Kelly Wearstler made her mark on the Santa Monica Proper Hotel with a swoon-worthy lobby that deserves its own magazine spread. Towering palm trees and lush plants blend seamlessly with the hotel’s laid-back California-cool vibe. Wearstler’s chic sensibility and use of textures and earthy colours bring the outdoors inside. Calabra, the rooftop bar and lounge, serves up a Mediterranean-inspired menu and ocean views, or you can skip the booze altogether and choose to unwind with a customised Ayurveda treatment at the hotel’s Surya Spa.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for movie buffs: The Beverly Hills Hotel

Neighbourhood: Beverly Hills

(The Beverly Hills Hotel)

Pull up to the picturesque palm-tree-lined driveway and try not to gawk at the row of convertible Bentleys and flashy Ferraris parked in front. If the signature banana-leaf-design walls of the ‘Pink Palace’ could speak, they would tell fascinating stories of Hollywood stars – such as Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor – who have walked the hotel’s halls. Linger at the swanky Polo Lounge or have a cocktail at the newly reopened Bar Nineteen12, aptly named after the year the hotel opened.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of The Beverly Hills Hotel - Dorchester Collection here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for music junkies: Pendry West Hollywood

Neighbourhood: West Hollywood

(Pendry West Hollywood)

Pendry West Hollywood was built on the former grounds of the House of Blues, so, naturally, the music history has carried on within the space. Hotel guests have access to The Sun Rose, a hidden 100-seat intimate music venue within the hotel that has seen the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Jack Harlow, and Nicole Scherzinger. With its Wolfgang Puck restaurant, chic guest rooms, and members-only social club, this trendy spot is the new cool kid on the Sunset Strip. The vintage-inspired rooftop pool, with its fringed umbrellas and pastel palette, is the perfect place to spend a lazy afternoon.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for a wellness reset: Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village

Neighbourhood: Westlake Village

(Four Seasons Westlake)

Loyalists of the Four Seasons hotel brand will appreciate the unique wellness concept at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, situated in the quiet suburbs about 45 minutes north of downtown Los Angeles. The hotel recently announced the opening of the Center for Health & Wellbeing, which offers multi-day retreats, day passes, and experts who provide consultations and lead wellness workshops that teach guests how to optimise their health. Trust me, it’s not hard to relax here.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for a beachside splurge: Nobu Ryokan Malibu

Neighbourhood: Malibu

(Nobu Ryokan Malibu)

This sleek 16-room retreat overlooks the exclusive Carbon Beach, and enables busy city dwellers to escape to a Japanese-style hideaway in Malibu. The zen-inspired hotel, off the Pacific Coast Highway, is adjacent to the star-studded Nobu restaurant (which provides in-room dining too), but the discreet entrance is a pretty good indicator that it’s easy to disconnect from the outside world once you arrive.

Price: Doubles from $2,000, room only

Book now

Neighbourhood: Downtown

(Conrad Los Angeles)

Book a room at Conrad Los Angeles and you won’t need to travel far to explore the city’s finest cultural attractions. The Downtown Los Angeles hotel opened its doors earlier this year and is ideally situated just steps away from LA’s famous museums and landmarks, including The Broad, Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), and The Music Center. In fact, the hotel was designed by Frank Gehry, the same legendary architect who built the stainless-steel Walt Disney Concert Hall next door. To add to the celebrated roster, all three culinary concepts at the hotel are helmed by chef José Andrés.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for modest budgets: Hotel Figueroa

Neighbourhood: Downtown

(Hotel Figueroa)

This 268-room hotel oozes history and Spanish colonial charm. Dating back to 1926, the hotel boasts a unique, coffin-shaped pool, three Mediterranean-inspired dining concepts, and artwork by Ruthanna Hopper on display. In honour of the hotel’s long heritage of supporting women (its original female founders wanted it to be a safe place for women to stay), a newly launched HER suite (HER standing for happy, empowered and restful) offers guests a selection of products from luxury brands owned by women. The range on offer includes skincare, haircare, health, spa and activity-focused products, including those from OSEA Malibu, Mintly, Otherland Candles and more.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more of our USA hotels reviews

Read more on USA travel