5 of the best mini-cruises from the UK in 2025 and 2026

Whether you are a first-time sailor or almost a professional passenger, a mini cruise is a great way to get a quick fix of ocean views, on-board entertainment and a variety of destinations.

Many cruise lines offer short sailings where you can celebrate special occasions or just relax on a well-deserved long weekend or midweek break.

It could be an opportunity to test the waters of a cruise for the first time to see how much you like the food, cabins and entertainment, and to see if you suffer from seasickness.

Regular passengers can also use a short sailing to build up loyalty points with cruise lines such as MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean.

You can expect the same service that you would receive on a longer cruise, including breakfast, lunch and dinner in the buffet and dining rooms as well as day and evening activities and entertainment, plus the chance to relax, pamper yourself and party on board.

There are a variety of mini-cruise sailings with itineraries departing from UK ports such as London Tilbury, Portsmouth and Southampton, allowing you to explore parts of the British Isles and Europe. The price may even work out cheaper than a UK spa or hotel break.

Here’s our pick of the best mini cruises for 2025 and 2026.

Cunard: Rotterdam & Zeebrugge

Southampton – Rotterdam – Zeebrugge – Southampton

open image in gallery Experience a mini-break aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 ( Chris Ison/PA Wire )

Get a taster of traditional cruising with Cunard aboard the iconic luxury ocean liner Queen Mary 2.

This four-night sailing takes passengers to see the quirky architecture of Rotterdam before a day of chocolate, waffles and Belgian beer on a stop in Zeebrugge.

Back on board, passengers can be treated like royalty with Cunard’s famous afternoon tea served by white-gloved waiters or enjoy a drink overlooking the ocean in the famous Commodore Club.

There are plenty of ways to relax, from exploring the 6,000 books in Queen Victoria’s library to unwinding by the pool or enjoying dinner and a show.

Departs 10 September 2025. From £499pp for a Britannia inside cabin.

Ambassador: Tilbury taster

London Tilbury

open image in gallery Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition launched in 2023 ( Ambassador )

Get a taster of cruise life aboard Ambassador’s newest ship, Ambition.

This short trip could be a great place for a mini pre-Christmas break. It is for two nights long and doesn’t have any stops, instead letting passengers enjoy festive fun, food and entertainment on a round trip from London Tilbury.

The mid-size ship with a capacity of 1,200 is more traditional, with mainly adult-only sailings and an on-board library, card and craft room.

Guests can enjoy afternoon tea and formal gala dinners in the British-themed Buckingham and Holyrood dining rooms.

Ambassador also puts on West End-style shows and plays in The Palladium.

Departs 19 December 2025. From £209pp.

MSC Cruises: Western Europe

Southampton – Bruges – Southampton

open image in gallery Have a drink mixed by a robot bartender ( MSC Cruises )

MSC Cruises is a great brand for a mini-break as it is well known for its parties, such as White Night, plus 1970s, 1980s and 1990s-themed evenings.

You can enjoy a party atmosphere on this short two-night round-trip from Southampton to Bruges aboard MSC Virtuosa.

There is plenty to do on the ship, from getting a speciality cocktail made by Rob the robot bartender to trying the waterslides or the Formula One simulator.

You may find that you want to come back for longer next time...

Departs 16 October 2025. From £329pp for an interior cabin.

Royal Caribbean: Eurovision Throwback

Southampton – Bruges – Southampton

open image in gallery Independence of the Seas is hosting a Eurovision mini-break in June 2025 ( sbw-photo/ Royal Caribbean )

Eurovision superfans can celebrate all that is camp and cringeworthy about the famous song contest on a dedicated sailing from the UK, aboard Independence of the Seas.

Departing from Southampton, this three-night round-trip visits Bruges, giving passengers the chance to follow the scent of chocolate, wander into waffle houses and sample the local beers.

Back on the ship, dancing queens can enjoy nostalgic Eurovision-themed cocktails and entertainment such as Karaoke and quizzes.

The three nights will sail by as you enjoy the ship’s FlowRider surf simulator, ice rink, rock climbing wall, water park, spa and casino, plus multiple bars and restaurants.

Departs June 18 2025. From £306pp.

Virgin Voyages: Comedy Fest

Portsmouth – La Coruña – Bilbao – Le Verdon (Bordeaux) – Portsmouth

open image in gallery Passengers can enjoy exclusive comedy gigs aboard Scarlet Lady ( Virgin Voyages )

Have a laugh with Virgin Voyages on its comedy-themed sailing aboard the brand’s flagship Scarlet Lady vessel.

This slightly extended mini cruise includes an action-packed six nights where you can see the oldest Roman lighthouse in La Coruña, visit Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum and explore the vineyards of Bilbao.

On board, sailors can experience Virgin Voyages’ unique approach to adult-only cruises with a choice of more than 20 places to eat and drink, including the Gunbae Korean barbecue.

The ship’s entertainment venues will be transformed into a comedy club at night, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, adding to the party atmosphere on board.

The rest of the lineup hasn’t been confirmed, but last year it featured Russell Howard and Simon Brodkin.

Departs 30 August 2025. From £1,858 per cabin, based on two people sharing.

Saga Cruises: Guernsey and the Cornish coast

Portsmouth – St Peter Port, Guernsey – Falmouth – Isles of Scilly – Dover

open image in gallery The Isles of Scilly is a stop on one of Saga cruise line's British Isles cruises ( Getty Images )

Forget a UK road trip, you can explore the British coast on a five-day mini-cruise with over-50s brand Saga.

Departing from Portsmouth, this cruise enters the English Channel for a stop at the World War Two fortifications of Guernsey before returning towards the UK and to the unspoilt Isles of Scilly en route to Dover.

Excursions are included at each port, including a visit to the 19th-century sub-tropical gardens of Tresco Abbey on the Isles of Scilly.

Departs 24 June 2026. From £1,822pp.

