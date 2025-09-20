Disney Cruise Line offering huge discount ahead of new ship launches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney Cruise Line is spreading the love this World Gratitude Day ahead of the launch of its two newest ships.

Celebrated on Sept. 21, the pseudo-holiday promotes a culture of appreciation. To pay it forward, the family-friendly cruise line is offering a 40% discount to travelers sailing on select cruises within the next few months.

Good through Sept. 25, the offer applies to certain sailings on the Disney Magic, Disney Wish, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy ships leaving between Oct. 17, 2025, and Dec. 19, 2025. Most of these cruises will be holiday-themed and include special programming and ship decor, given the time of year.

Among the departure ports are Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral, Florida, as well as Galveston, Texas and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Discounts apply to Verandah, Oceanview, and Inside staterooms chosen under the Guaranteed Stateroom with Restrictions category. Disney Cruise Line will then select an available stateroom for travelers, assigned closer to embarkation date.

Disney Cruise Line is offering a massive discount ( Getty Images )

Passengers wishing to take advantage of the offer can view the full list of discounted sailings here.

The week-long discount comes just months before Disney’s two new ships — the Adventure and the Destiny — are set to make their inaugural voyages. The two ships join an existing fleet that includes the Magic, Wonder, Dream, Fantasy, Wish, and Treasure.

Its maiden voyage set for November 20, the Destiny has a heroes and villains theme set to include characters from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel. Among the dozens of themed restaurants and bars are a Cruella De Vil-themed lounge, a Doctor Strange bar, and a Haunted Mansion-inspired parlor.

The Independent’s Cruise and Money writer Marc Shoffman was on hand at the ship’s float out, marking the first time that a ship leaves dry dock and touches water. The float-out also marks the start of the sea trials process before it is ready to welcome passengers.

As well as being tested on the water, the float-out was a chance for the ship to test its iconic horn which blasts the tune of “When You Wish Upon A Star,” to the delight and cheers of the crowd.

Fans got a first look at the design as the ship emerged on Saturday with a giant 17-foot long Spider-Man compete with Spider Bots on the stern as the ship was pulled out to the backing of its own “This is your Destiny” soundtrack.

Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, described the event as “a moment years in the making.”

Meanwhile, originally set to sail in December, the Adventure’s maiden voyage has been pushed to March 2026 due to shipbuilding delays.