A new gym, spa and upmarket suite deck are among the features that cruise passengers can enjoy on the newly refurbished MSC Magnifica.

The MSC Cruises’ ship, which has been in service since 2010, spent the past two months in dry dock at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard in Malta undergoing one of the largest upgrades in the fleet.

New restaurants and an upgraded gym and spa area are ready in time for the ship’s winter sailings. She will embarks on a 132-day world cruise in January 2026.

The premium Yacht Club area of suites and an upmarket bar and restaurant will be opened for the ship’s 2026 summer season of itineraries across northern Europe.

In 2027, MSC Magnifica will embark on her next MSC world cruise — a 121-night journey visiting 45 destinations across 25 countries.

It will mark the debut of the MSC Yacht Club on a world cruise.

Here’s what guests can expect.

New restaurants

open image in gallery Kaito Sushi will serve specialty Asian dishes ( MSC Cruises )

Two new specialty restaurants that are popular on other more modern MSC Cruises ships have been introduced. Butcher’s Cut is a premium steakhouse, and the Kaito Sushi Bar restaurant offers dishes inspired by Asian cuisine.

Upgraded spa and gym

open image in gallery The spa on MSC Magnifica has been revamped ( MSC Cruises )

Guests can relax in the redesigned MSC Aurea Spa, complete with a panoramic sauna, and steam and salt rooms that overlook the water.

The ship’s Technogym has also had an upgrade with panoramic views, available from its yoga and spinning studios. Cutting-edge training equipment to work out with has also been added.

There is also a new barber area on board.

MSC Yacht Club

open image in gallery The TopSail Lounge in MSC's Yacht Club provides unrivalled sea views ( MSC Cruises )

The MSC Yacht Club is the cruise line’s premium area. It is available on several of the brand’s larger ships such has MSC Virtuosa, MSC World Europa and MSC World America.

Yacht Club guests get their own suite with butlers and an exclusive pool deck at the top of the ship, as well as a dedicated Top Sail bar, lounge and restaurant.

Perks include drinks, priority embarkation and reserved seating in the theatre.

The MSC Yacht Club will be open on MSC Magnifica from summer 2026, featuring 63 suites across five types, from family-friendly connected balconies to the ultra-luxurious Royal Suite, featuring a private whirlpool and 78 square-metre terrace.

